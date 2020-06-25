Following last week’s official unveiling of the One to One project, we have recorded the first of our Digital Dialogues. In this opening edition, Martin Redmayne and myself engage in a brief discussion that outlines our key objectives for this project, and how the industry can get involved.

The inaugural Digital Dialogue will see Martin Redmayne interview a special-guest industry leader in a powerful and candid discussion, taking place live on 1st July. To register to view this live Digital Dialogue click here.

And of course, if you want to take part in this exciting series, contact Research Editor, Clare Sidwell to register your interest.

The One to One project is an integral part of the countdown to The Superyacht Forum 2020 – the One gathering of the industry’s thought leaders, innovators and investors this year. To be a part of this important event, with delegate spaces limited to 300, click here.

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.