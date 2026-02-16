YARE : A truly valuable superyacht network Captains, engineers and yacht managers are invited to join this exclusive networking event on 11 and 13 March and enjoy true Italian hospitality…

Captains and engineers are some of the most valuable and important people in our industry. They are the ones on board who know what’s going on, they often have the ear and budget of the boss and they typically know what works and what doesn’t. I think this is what makes YARE, the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience, such a unique and valuable network.

If I look back over the years and all of the YAREs I’ve attended, the creation of an event dedicated to these key people generates a camaraderie, energy and dynamic that makes captains and engineers keep coming back for more. They are hosted and given wonderful Tuscan hospitality and, just like many VIPs in our industry, driven to shipyards for private tours, taken to wonderful locations for dinner, refuelled with excellent coffee and local wines and essentially allowed to enjoy every aspect of this vibrant Italian superyacht district. When I look at the concept, it’s hard to imagine why a captain or engineer wouldn’t want to attend, so congratulations to Navigo on creating this truly valuable network.

In return for this wonderful hospitality, all the captains, engineers and yacht managers who attend have to do is get involved and participate in all aspects of the programme. This is not just a typical jolly, where it’s all about fun and relaxation because you’re a shipyard’s customer, there is a mission and objective behind YARE. By creating a dynamic programme of face-to-face business meetings, relevant and topical workshops and a series of strategic debates, the expectation is that those VIPs who are flown in from across the Med actually get involved in the conversations and share their opinions and ideas and even raise their frustrations.

Every company attending, along with the partners and sponsors of YARE who financially support the event and make it happen, use this event as an efficient business network, where they get the chance to connect, meet, network and socialise with their customers and potential customers. It’s like an exclusive customer focus group, where companies get to hear from customers what they need and want, or have the chance to present new ideas or solutions to see if it makes sense to the operators, or have the chance to catch up with existing clients to see how things are working on board. It makes so much sense for all parties concerned.

So what can everyone expect from The Superyacht Group at YARE in 2026? As the long-term media partner of YARE, we have curated the cool conference element of the three days, entitled the YARE Forum. In between the shipyard tours, interactive workshops, face-to-face business meetings and plenty of social interaction, we will deliver four sessions that we feel confident the captains, engineers and companies attending will find entertaining and energising. First will be the annual State of the Market presentation, delivered by Chairman Martin H. Redmayne, where candour and intelligence merge, followed by The Big Refit Debate, a unique main stage discussion between a group of experienced captains and senior shipyard management exploring what each party expects from the other. Next is The Big Med Debate, where leaders of the main industry bodies across the Med will share with the audience, projects, progress and opportunities that are currently happening across the primary cruising and infrastructure landscape. Finally, at the end of the day, perhaps with a cold beer in hand, is the The Passerelle Pitch, a serious but fun session, where a group of innovators will present to the audience their latest ideas and solutions in an energetic and enthusiastic but highly competitive format, with everyone voting for the most interesting and valuable idea.

If you’ve never been to YARE and you’re a captain, engineer or yacht manager who’s available on 11 to 13 March, it’s definitely worth making time in your schedule and applying for one of the VIP tickets. I can guarantee you will have some fun, be well looked after and definitely learn something too.

