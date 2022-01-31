Women in yachting speak out against predatory behaviour SuperyachtNews will be releasing a series of interviews with women who have suffered from abusive and predatory behaviour in yachting…

Cases of sexual assault and predatory behaviour in the superyacht industry are becoming increasingly publicised in a manner that is more conducive to change. However, this isn’t to say that there has been a recent spike in cases per se, these issues have long been a part of this industry, as they have across so many other industries globally. In today's world, Western society dictates that ‘hush hush’ attitudes towards important topics no longer passes muster and that silence is now regarded as violence. In the last 5-10 years social media has had a huge impact on the ability of individuals’ and societies’ ability to report on, engage with and fight against social injustice of all kinds and the same can be found within the world of superyachting.

A little over four years ago, on October the 16th 2017, Twitter user Alyssa Milano began the viral hashtag #MeToo, in a bid to encourage women to speak out about their experiences and highlight the universality of the issue. However, the movement may never have begun if it weren't for journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, from the New York Times, who broke the story surrounding Harvey Weinstein. If it weren’t for that feature the movement may never have gained the same traction or had such an immediate impact. The conservative and secretive nature of the superyacht industry has meant that change has not necessarily happened as quickly as it should have. However, that hasn’t stopped the conversation from happening. Social media, for all its faults, has given women in yachting the space to finally come forward and tell their stories.

On the 8th of November Tom Tinnyunt, a deckhand and member of the Facebook Group Palma Yacht Crew, shared a 964-word post detailing his perspective of the issue. Tinnyunt wrote, “I am writing this post because something has to be done. I cannot stand by silently anymore and listen to story after story of predatory behaviour. I understand that a Facebook post is trivial and may not achieve much, but maybe it will encourage some conversation that will lead to change.” The post earned him widespread acclaim and features around 100 subsequent comments, mostly from women, who thanked and congratulated Tom for speaking out. The admin of the group, which has over 75,000 members, also commented on the post, ‘Please share this on ‘Fort Lauderdale Yacht Crew’, from what I hear there are a few predators in that area as well’ - followed by a sad face emoji.

Tom is a first mate on a sailboat in Palma De Mallorca. The reason he posted the status was because he was ‘tired and exhausted’ of hearing the same stories from women in the industry. The post was by no means an attempt to virtue signal or act as a male spokesperson for a primarily female issue. Speaking to SuperyachtNews, Tinnyunt explained, “I wanted to let my inner circle of male friends know that they need to take action as well, men need to call each other out and say ‘actually mate that’s not okay.’” He explained how he recently had to practice what he preaches. “I had to call out a good friend in the yachting industry recently, he acted way out of line with another female friend of mine. It’s not a nice situation for anyone to be in. It's incredibly uncomfortable. But if it’s not done then nothing is going to change.”

During the lengthy conversation Tinnyunt revealed that he had received well over 50 private messages from women in the industry who had seen his post and decided to confide in him. “I didn’t expect it at all to be honest,” he explained, “I don’t even claim to know anything about the topic or have any authority on the matter. I’m just your typical yachtie that likes having a beer and watching rugby.” Tinnyunt agreed to speak to some of the girls about sharing their story with us.

For the first published interview we speak with a former Charter Manager of a renowned brokerage house.

It should be noted that the name of this woman has been changed in order to protect her identity;

Emma's story

Emma was a respected yacht charter manager for a well-known company. Emma spent years working her way up the ladder and earning the respect of her peers. She was a versatile, multi-lingual manager who at a young age was already dealing with some of the biggest superyachts in the fleet. It was at this job she met her partner, a fellow stakeholder of the industry - a highly experienced superyacht captain working for the same company. On the surface, this man was reliable, well-respected, and had multiple connections with an impressive sphere of influential people in the yachting world. Emma seemingly ‘had it made’, a high-flying career in an envious sector of the market, living in a glorious part of the Mediterranean, and enjoying a romantic relationship with a man who appeared to be the perfect fit.

Unfortunately for Emma, she found out too late that her new relationship was more toxic than what was being projected to the outside world. Emma watched on as the captain's alcohol addiction, substance abuse and verbally abusive behaviour became more and more commonplace. “He would be horrible to me behind closed doors and threaten me and make me really scared in our private life, but eventually his substance abuse became more apparent in his professional life.”

Emma recalled a time when the captain had been in a particularly bad rut with substance abuse before joining a yacht in the Caribbean. He managed to stop before joining, but his withdrawal symptoms were so severe he began being abusive and acting in an unprofessional manner towards the crew. He ended up losing the job working on a superyacht in the Caribbean and Emma was left to diffuse the situation, stuck in a hard place as the manager of the vessel and partner of the captain. Emma explained, “It’s really hard when there isn’t a proper referral system for captains working on charter vessels, it means they can do a terrible job and nothing will really come of it because it's not recorded. That would have made the situation much easier.”

After this occurrence the couple were together attending the brokerage company's end of year party in Monaco shortly before the pandemic arrived. The couple had entered a disagreement about when was the best time to leave the party and get back to the hotel, and the Captain struck Emma across the face in the middle of a dance floor in front of all her colleagues. Despite everyone witnessing the event, no further action took place.

As the Pandemic arrived Emma began to suffer from poor mental health after years of suffering from mental and physical abuse from her partner, and with restrictions and lockdowns underway in her company office, she decided to take shelter with her partner in her hometown away from the Mediterranean. As restrictions eventually eased Emma became excited to return back to her regular routine. Shortly after her arrival back at the office she was told she had been made redundant due to the financial pressures brought on by the pandemic. She went back home, without a job in the middle of a global pandemic, and back to her abuser. “That was when the abuse got even worse, I wasn’t even the charter manager girl anymore. I was worth nothing.”

That same brokerage house recently sent out a press release highlighting an ‘incredibly successful’ and ‘unprecedented’ year for brokerage sales. Emma has since left her partner and is working at a different company in the superyacht industry. The captain continues to work. When asked what she would have wished for during her own personal struggle, she said she wished there had been something readily available for all men in the industry who are suffering from mental health issues. After sharing her story Emma privately messaged me the following;

‘I had a summarising thought this morning - It seems that in yachting - more so than other businesses - one has to sell their soul in order to be successful, no matter if it's land-based or on board a yacht. And that's where the problem starts, if you become alienated from who you are, and cannot be authentic, then things will go wrong.’

This story is the beginning of a series of articles that will be released to help encourage discourse about social injustice. A version of the initial amalgamated stories will also appear in The Superyacht Operations Report, which is due for delivery in May.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of predatory or abusive behaviour in the industry please feel free to email maxs@thesuperyachtgroup.com. Alternatively, if you would like to share some initial thoughts you can take the poll below. The Superyacht Group is committed to providing the market with journalism which afflicts the comfortable and comforts the afflicted, and we welcome voices of any background and sector to reach out.



