UKSA launches engineering crew training course

UKSA has launched an engineering crew training course for experienced or new crew who wish to work on small vessels or enter the superyacht industry through the engineering route.

A recent report by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) highlights the lack of competent mariners with STEM skills, specifically engineering, and UKSA has responded by launching the course for young people to provide the maritime sector with suitable trained crew.

Taught by UKSA tutors, the Engineering Crew training course takes place at its Cowes headquarters on the Isle of Wight.

The five-week course trains students in professional workshop practices, and the correct and safe use of tools and workshop equipment. It delivers the MCA Approved Engine Course 1 and 2, STCW basic safety training and powerboat training. Students also will complete the Mental Health for Seafarers course, which prepares students for the challenges of life at sea.

“At UKSA, we are developing skills for future roles and creating the next generation of crew while supporting students to ensure they have the best opportunities for career progression,” says Chris Frisby, Director of Training and Operations at UKSA. “At UKSA, our experienced and dedicated team are really excited to be offering this new engineering course which will help students start a career in the superyacht industry or wider marine industry after just five weeks.”

It is most suitable for students with some experience in engineering who are looking to transfer these skills to the maritime sector. Ideal candidates will be hands-on, highly motivated individuals with a basic knowledge of engines and using tools who want to train to be part of a crew working in challenging environments around the world.

The qualifications gained on completion of the course include the UKSA Superyacht Crew Training Certificate, MCA AEC1, MCA AEC2, MCA Workshop Skills Training, STCW Basic Safety Training, MCA Proficiency in Designated Security Duties, Mental Health for Seafarers as well as a number of RYA qualifications.

The qualifications gained through this course will also be transferable between many industries including superyachts, tugboats, workboats, standby, seismic survey, oceanographic research vessels, government patrol vessels and fishing vessels.

UKSA also offers funding opportunities to many of its students to ensure training and qualifications are accessible to anyone planning a career within yachting or watersports.

