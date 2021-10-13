UKSA announce new superyacht hospitality course The twenty one day UKSA superyacht hospitality course will go ‘above and beyond’ the newly updated IAMI GUEST syllabus...…

The UKSA, a leading maritime education and training charity based in the Isle of Wight, is today announcing a new and exclusive collaboration with the team behind award-winning – The Little Gloster Restaurant and Rooms, a famed Isle of Wight bolthole run by Ben and Holly Cooke.

As a result of the new partnership, UKSA has launched two new facilities in its training centre, a cabin/dining room, as well as a galley and laundry room, giving students a comprehensive superyacht simulation experience. Both Ben and Holly Cooke will run the SY interior training for the students that have signed up for the immersive twenty one day course. The pair have developed their own in-depth coursework, which has been claimed as going above and beyond the newly updated IAMI GUEST syllabus.

The Superyacht Hospitality course is a specialised programme designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to work as a steward/stewardess in the fast-growing superyacht sector. As part of the course, students will be trained by Ben & Holly to deliver an exceptional level of service, the course aims to set the graduates apart from other international candidates applying for the same roles. UKSA claims that an average of 80 percent of students secure a role within three months of completing their training.

Over 21 days, the students will be introduced to the world of high end hospitality including Wine & Cocktail Appreciation (including Practical and Theory based learning), Laundry and Housekeeping Skills, Event Planning, Service Skills (including Silver Service), Floristry and The Little Gloster’s Superyacht 101 – a super yacht service philosophy developed by The Little Gloster. Students will also receive qualifications including Food Safety, Fire Prevention and First Aid.

Chris Frisby, Director of Training and Operations at UKSA commented, “The new collaboration with Ben and Holly further enhances our course and gives students a unique and rounded learning experience from experienced hospitality experts. The world’s most luxurious superyachts require the very best crew, and we believe this new collaboration will give our students the edge.”

The Cooke duo have gained a global reputation with many of their team succeeding in superyacht roles after their time at The Little Gloster. They now share their time between developing a new Cookery School and a food photography/film studio whilst also working at UKSA, specialising in the Superyacht Training Industry.

Holly Cooke stated, “We are absolutely delighted to begin a new collaboration with UKSA and impart our knowledge of the luxury hospitality sector to students. Crew will be expected to deliver exceptional levels of service and focus on the finer details, setting themselves apart from the competition. Our aim is for students to leave the course, brimming with confidence and the skills to step aboard their first super yacht with the right attitude and skillset to succeed. “It’s not just about making a great cappuccino; it’s about making the perfect cappuccino.”

