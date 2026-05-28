The Superyacht Report 229: Captains Focus - Out Now 513 whales in a day, a yacht arrested by US Marshals, Guy Booth on refusing to abandon Phi and so much more in TSR 229…



In this edition of The Superyacht Report: Captains Focus, we wanted to do something different and really hand over to the people who run the fleet and know it best. What surfaces across this issue is a life on board as it is actually lived, whether that is in the ice off Greenland and the uncharted anchorages of Papua New Guinea or in the four-year limbo of a detained flagship. These are all tales of high-risk situations overcome through human endeavour and perseverance.

It is a truly stacked issue that also asks the hard questions of who gets to work in yachting and who is kept safe once they do. There is reporting here on crew welfare and the law, sharp arguments on leadership and training, a look at the technology shaping yachting performance and the real sense of wonder where science and exploration meet and a single charter can rewrite the record books.

Read The Superyacht Report: Captains Focus here

Captain Guy Booth has spent four years watching the flagship he helped design sit idle by the Thames. But our cover story this year is not really about the legal quandary, but about what happens to a person when sixteen years of their working life is frozen in place and why a man would refuse to walk away rather than take the easier exit.

Booth talks with rare candour about the dark moments, the return to basics that pulled him through and the values, forged partly during three months building houses in the Himalayan foothills, that explain why he is still standing his ground. It is a powerful professional story about passion, loyalty and the cost of refusing to give up on something you believe in.

The idea of leadership being tested in demanding locations runs right through this Captains Focus. Captain Maiwenn Beadle, the first woman to take a superyacht through the Northwest Passage, reflects on a challenging midnight among the ice off Greenland and what the Arctic teaches about command, chiefly that how you handle a mistake matters more than the mistake itself.

One Cookson Adventure captain recounts eight days exploring the land that time forgot of Papua New Guinea, where every anchorage is locally owned and nothing works without months of groundwork and the right people on the ground. These are accounts of judgement exercised at the edge of the charts and outside the reach of support as yachting pushes further into destinations still relatively unknown to the rest of the world.

Gayle Patterson of Pelorus Yachting describes a cohort of charter clients swapping the Cote d’Azur for the poles, the Galapagos and French Polynesia, where a fortnight of high-net-worth funding can underwrite conservation.

That same potential is realised at Navidad Bank, where EYOS Expeditions and Yachts For Science led an expedition alongside the Dominican Republic government on a 57-metre Feadship that helped record 513 humpback whales in a single day. The findings filled a 45-year scientific void and the whole endeavour is a clear demonstration of what the fleet can do when an owner chooses to join something meaningful.

Read The Superyacht Report: Captains Focus here

Rightfully, there is a sizeable amount of urgent discourse on the welfare of the people who make these vessels operate and keep the market afloat. In her article, Captain Kelly Gordon asks why women on board still do not feel safer despite all the polished talk of progress and why reporting harm is so often treated as disloyalty to the industry rather than one of the few mechanisms that might improve it.

Gordon’s argument finds hard confirmation in US maritime attorneys Adria Notari and Ryan Melogy’s account of a crewmember assaulted aboard a yacht who successfully sued and had the vessel arrested when it reached Fort Lauderdale, a case whose implications for owners and insurers reach well beyond the courtroom, not least because a foreign flag and an offshore structure proved no shield from accountability.

Chris Frisby, COO at UKSA, on the other hand, sets out a pipeline problem the industry has largely created for itself, arguing that most people arrive in yachting through familiarity and money rather than merit, that cost remains the gatekeeper for those without backing, and that an industry which treats green crew as a burden rather than a responsibility cannot expect a workforce to appear fully formed.

Among the reports and wider features, our Superyacht Intelligence team presents early findings from the OpEx and Economic Impact survey, which is beginning to reframe how the industry understands its own value.

The picture emerging so far suggests guests rarely leave the yacht and that the real economic contribution lies in structural, year‑round spending, the vessel’s operational outlay, crew wages spent ashore and the concentrated injection of refit periods.

Alexander Griffiths of Tidal Communications attends the MYBA Charter Show to ask whether rising operational costs and fuel insecurity are denting demand for charter, and finds a fleet rather more resilient than the headlines suggest. And Phil Noad, Deputy Global Director of Safety and Compliance at Cayman Registry, explains why a harmonised international yacht code would not serve the industry in actuality.

Back on the bridge, the matter of what command now demands gets its fullest airing, where Captain Nigel Marrison argues that seamanship and safety are no longer enough and that the modern captain operates closer to a chief executive. Meanwhile, Meeli Lepik asks whether an industry that rewards endurance over leadership capability is driving away the people it depends on.

Andy “Ivy” Brennan and Steve Monk, director of DG Maritime, make the case for mentoring as the bridge between a certificate and genuine readiness, and how promoting from within protects a yacht’s culture. Giles Sedgman, head of yacht management at Praxis, explains why structured safety management has become a defining expectation rather than an afterthought. And Jonathan Lee, CEO of Sentini Marine, makes a related argument that a vessel’s verified technical documentation is an asset in its own right and the next frontier of value within the market.

In the galley, seasoned superyacht chef Brennan Dates examines the structural contradiction that leaves yacht chefs unable to meet hours-of-rest requirements while delivering restaurant-level service on demand.

Captain James Battey explains how the newly launched Yacht Workers Council aims to raise the floor by functioning as a professional registry for crew, on the principle that a CV tells a story but does not verify a career. And Xanthe Bowater, founder of WaveWellness Solutions, asks whether start-ups are being priced out of the rooms where the sector’s future is decided.

Ernesto Esposito of OmniAccess makes the case that connectivity at sea can no longer rest on a single technology and that the captain is now the guest’s internet service provider and Justin Olesinski of Olesinski sets out how the firm’s AI-assisted Real-Time Refit process lets an owner reshape a yacht in real time.

For so many working across the fleet, racing and sailing are the passions that brought them aboard, with the technology coming so far in such a short space of time. So, this issue also tracks how yachting is absorbing maturity from technologies developed elsewhere. Luca Rizzotti charts what two decades of America’s Cup and SailGP engineering have really delivered to the fleet.

And finally, in his Stern Words column, News Editor Conor Feasey returns to the silence that still surrounds violence against women in yachting and argues that men have a far bigger part to play in breaking it.

We hope you enjoy the 229th edition of The Superyacht Report.

Read The Superyacht Report: Captains Focus here

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