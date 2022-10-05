The refit and repair haven in the canaries Calero Marinas offers a range of personalised services across the Spanish archipelago.…

Perfectly positioned between the Med and the Caribbean, the Canaries offer superb sailing conditions as the colder months in the northern hemisphere approach. Calero Marina Lanzarote’s 820-tonne hoist, keel pits and spacious yard have become a very welcome destination for superyachts and hi-tech racing vessels over recent years.

Well known for deep-water, comfortable pontoon berths, Calero Marina's facilities in Lanzarote incorporate those amenities that simply make life more comfortable: good on-site gyms, professional staff and a world-renowned outdoor sports culture. Puerto Calero and Marina Lanzarote have attracted some of the world’s most exciting racing classes, offshore training campaigns and transatlantic events, due to the availability and range of yacht services, high level of connectivity and the island’s reliable sailing conditions.

CaleroMarinas ©JMitchell

Carefully maintained marina facilities, with celebrated chefs and concierge staff are why savvy crew choose to return year after year. The yards are well-equipped, with access to cranes of up to 400 tonnes and experienced hoist operators, riggers, divers, and maintenance and repair, technicians. Calero Marina's yards are recognised as Nautor’s Swan official service centres and hold agreements with various suppliers such as MTU and Caterpillar.

The ease of berthing at the Lanzarote-based marinas has been revered by owners. Toby Brand, on board Lionheart, described Puerto Calero as their “favourite stopover in the Canaries”, highlighting the warm welcome and “dependable infrastructure and staff”. A protected, alongside, deep-water pontoon just inside the entry, offers an accessible but private dock with plenty of space for parking or laying out sails.

CaleroMarinas ©JMitchell

Following various visits to Lanzarote with Velsheda, Barney Henshaw-Depledge explained his reason for returning:

“In my opinion, Puerto Calero remains the number one Canary Islands pit stop. The staff are always very friendly, attentive and accommodating with the usual changing of arrival and departure dates. The Marina is safe and clean, the crew enjoy the restaurants and bars, and being so easy to rent a vehicle – it’s easy to explore the island. I particularly enjoy the personal touch from the owner, José Juan Calero. For a number of years in a row, he has driven down to personally welcome yachts and their crew with local gifts, this is a wonderful gesture and most certainly does not go unnoticed.”

Owner Iain Macneil described his choice to conduct the refit of expedition on expedition yacht Astra in Lanzarote:

“First and foremost is the honesty of the people: no-one is trying to manage you or tell you what you want to hear; they’re very honest with you. The craftsmanship, the workmanship, the passion from those who are employed, and the support services here far exceeded what the expectations were. It really has been first-class and reflected in a superb job on Astra.”

Marina Lanzarote Shipyard facitites:

- 820T hoist | 100T hoist

- Keel pits

- Project offices

- Container space

- Pontoon berthing up to 60m

- Concierge service

-Bunkering

