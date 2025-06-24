The Crew Conundrum: What the industry really thinks From mental health to training, pay and progression, the conversation around superyacht crew is louder than ever. But what does the industry itself think?

Following the response to our LinkedIn post – inspired by the Human Capital Superyacht Sausage Factory editorial – we invited crew, captains, yacht managers and recruitment professionals to take part in a survey on salaries, benefits, training and retention. A snapshot of your responses will feature in The Superyacht Report – Captain’s Focus, published next week, and here we share some of the most striking outputs – inviting even more of the industry to weigh in.

Here’s what they told us.

1. Salaries: Stagnant or sufficient?

While some believe crew are “very well compensated”, others point to 15 to 20 years of salary stagnation, growing responsibilities and a lack of inflationary rises. Several respondents noted how entry-level pay has barely changed in decades, even as the scale and complexity of operations has increased.

“Salaries have not gone up like in other industries. In cruise ships they’ve come almost equal to yachting. Yachting has lost it ‘luxuriousity’ when it comes to salaries.”

The disparity is also clear across roles. From Chief Officers earning “half of what a Captain earns” to interior teams being “paid less across the board”, there’s a sense that compensation often fails to reflect experience, leadership or real responsibilities.

There was strong support for bonuses, clear salary bands and longevity incentives. Others called for better alignment between qualifications, time served and salary.

2. Benefits: Still not enough?

Health cover, pensions, structured time off and mental health support were among the most cited missing benefits. Rotation was a common theme – especially for those looking to start families or manage long-term careers.

“We need to go beyond salary and look at quality of life. Structured leave, loyalty bonuses, support for training – these all contribute to retention.”

Some yachts are setting the standard: training budgets, rest days, global medical cover and even family-inclusive health plans were praised. But most agree that these are still the exception, not the rule.

3. Training: Who pays – and does it matter?

In the early stages, most crew still pay for their own training. But once on board, the tide shifts – with many respondents linking owner-paid training to long-term loyalty. Just as many, however, felt that this goodwill is often taken for granted.

“Training support doesn’t guarantee loyalty any more. But with clear return-of-service models, this worked well in keeping crew and also helping promote from within when opportunities arose.”

Several yachts were praised for offering staggered reimbursements over time, structured training pathways, and bonus-linked development plans. Others noted that even the freedom to train in non-departmental areas – such as social media or diving – had helped them build transferable skills and loyalty.

4. Retention: What makes crew stay?

Rotation, leadership, culture and feeling valued all featured heavily in responses. While compensation matters, most said it’s the environment, recognition and team dynamics that truly determine longevity.

“A good owner and strong leadership” and “Trust can go a long way in building a happy, committed crew.”

“Add fair rotation and support for growth, that’s what keeps good crew long term.”

Some of the most cited retention drivers included supportive captains, on-board culture, team diversity, transparent reviews, training opportunities and simply being “fairly treated and appreciated.”

5. Fixing the system: What needs to change?

The final question posed a challenge: what would you change about crew recruitment, training or development?

Responses were strong – and occasionally scathing. There’s frustration at agencies prioritising volume over quality, poor entry-level training, and increasing their fees for all services.

“Stop burning people out. Start treating leadership as a skill to be developed. Create real mentoring, soft-skills training and professional pathways.”

From better on-boarding and closer looks at CVs to clearer job briefs, structured apprenticeships and respect for “trained greenies”, the message was clear – the industry needs to professionalise and personalise crew development if it’s going to retain top talent.

The takeaway

The Crew Conundrum is no longer a quiet debate. It’s a loud and growing challenge for owners, managers and recruiters alike. The responses show a deep desire for structure, fairness and support and not just better pay, but a better path.

We’ll be analysing further data over the coming months and welcome your continued input here.

Because if we want to build the future workforce of superyachting, we need to start by listening to the one we already have.

