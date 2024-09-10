Saudi Arabia announce first ever regulations The SRSA has issued Saudi Arabia’s first-ever regulation for Saudi yachts as it looks to bolster marine tourism in the region…

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has taken a significant step towards advancing marine tourism by introducing Saudi Arabia’s first-ever regulation for yachts. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to position the Kingdom as a premier destination for yachting and coastal tourism, especially along its pristine Red Sea coastline. By establishing these clear regulatory frameworks, SRSA aims to attract both domestic and international yachts to the region.

Firstly, under the new regulations, yachts within Saudi Arabian waters must be registered with the competent authority, and owners must obtain a navigational licence in accordance with existing regulations.

For yachts used for leisure tourism, owners or agents are required to apply for a ‘Technical Licence’ through an electronic platform by submitting essential documents such as navigation licences, inspection reports, and insurance policies. Interestingly, the licence is issued within 24 hours, though the authority retains the right to modify or reject applications.

In cases where yachts are chartered for tourism purposes, a maritime tourism agent must be designated. This agent is responsible for securing a Tourism Charter Licence after ensuring the yacht is properly registered and meets the necessary technical and navigational standards.

In terms of financial obligations, the Technical Licence and Tourism Charter Licence each require a fee of 4,000 SAR (around €960), with a six-month validity period, which stands out as relatively short compared to the longer durations seen in other jurisdictions.

For superyachts operating in France, for example, particularly for commercial charters, licensing is governed by the “Commercial Yacht Code”. Superyachts over 24 metres engaged in commercial activity must comply with specific regulations, such as obtaining certificates like the Certificat de Classe and adhering to minimum safe manning standards.

These certificates typically have a validity of five years, during which periodic inspections and compliance checks are required to ensure the vessel meets international safety, operational, and environmental standards.

In Saudi Arabia, once a yacht is registered and licensed for tourism, a Tourism Trip Permit must be obtained for each voyage, detailing information such as passenger names, destinations, and the nature of the trip. Both private and charter trips must comply with these requirements.

To further ensure the quality of tourism charter services, the regulation includes detailed obligations for service providers. Yacht operators must meet safety standards, provide appropriate accommodations, maintain hygienic conditions, and ensure that crew members are trained in first aid. Water activities, such as the use of water toys, must also be licensed and properly supervised, with clear rules on their use during specific times of day and in designated areas.

In terms of environmental protection, Saudi Arabia’s regulations are notably strict. Yachts must comply with measures aimed at reducing plastic usage and responsibly disposing of waste. Activities that could harm marine biodiversity, such as discharging pollutants or creating noise pollution, are explicitly prohibited.

Charterers also have specific obligations under this framework, including complying with the terms of their contracts, maintaining the yacht, and compensating for any damages caused during their charter.

The new regulation coincides with the launch of SRSA’s awareness campaign, “More Than a Sea,” which aims to highlight the Authority’s role in promoting coastal tourism in the region.

