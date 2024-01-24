Rolls-Royce inaugurates US overhaul centre The mtu Aiken campus now covers the full circle of life for an mtu engine – from concept to its second-life…

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has inaugurated its newly built Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center at its mtu Aiken campus in South Carolina. The 69,000 sqft (6,400 sqm) centre, initially announced in 2021, brings previously outsourced workshop and warehouse operations in house and represents a substantial investment in the low double-digit million-dollar range.

“We have more than 150,000 engines in the field, and our service business is growing,” says Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “Service is not just maintenance and repair, but also upgrades, remanufacturing, and digital services for predictive maintenance.”

Designed to cater to remanufacturing and overhaul needs, the centre focuses on mtu Series 2000, Series 4000 and Detroit Diesel 2-Cycle engines and components. Initially concentrated on parts remanufacturing for after-sales support, the facility now aims to scale up to remanufacture 20,000 parts annually, significantly enhancing spare part availability and customer support in the region.

The Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center in Aiken will adhere to the established processes and procedures at Rolls-Royce’s facility in Magdeburg, Germany. The process involves complete disassembly, cleaning and inspection of used engines, followed by reworking and reassembly using new or remanufactured parts to replace outdated, worn or damaged components.

According to Stratmann, the move toward remanufacturing aligns with the company’s broader commitment to sustainability and the circular economy. Remanufacturing is positioned as a wise lifecycle investment, restoring equipment and reducing acquisition, maintenance and operational costs.

From a sustainability perspective, the approach also aims to reduce the firm’s environmental impact by reusing existing equipment and components, thereby conserving raw materials and reducing energy consumption compared to the production of new engines.

“Remanufacturing is yet another part of our energy transition and sustainability story,” adds Stratmann. “With engines approved to run on sustainable fuels, we are significantly reducing emissions and with remanufacturing, we can get a second, third, or even fourth lifetime from basically the same raw materials. It’s a total story of emissions and consumption reduction.”

