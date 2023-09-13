Rolls-Royce deploys biofuel engines The Series 2000 and 4000 mtu engines for yachts have been approved for deployment by the engine specialists…

Rolls-Royce has released its two new superyacht engines capable of using synthetic diesel fuels – the Series 2000 and 4000 mtu. These fuels include BtL (Biomass to Liquid), HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) and PtL (Power to Liquid) such as e-diesel, all of which can replace conventional fossil-based diesel fuel in these engines without any adjustments.

“We currently see renewable diesel (HVO) as a very valuable sustainable solution because the fuel is already available and offers some benefits to our yacht customers,” says Denise Kurtulus, vice president, Global Marine, Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

According to Kurtulus, HVO in the mtu engines significantly reduces particulate emissions by at least 40% and nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 8%. Depending on the production process and feedstock, there is also a decrease in CO2 emissions of up to 90% when compared to fossil diesel from well to wake.

“When running our mtu yacht engines on HVO, yacht owners benefit from a significantly reduced carbon footprint while continuing to enjoy best-in-class performance and experience quiet operation with further reduced soot emissions,” adds Kurtulus.

HVO fuel is produced from renewable raw materials, partly from waste, so its production, transport and combustion emit an equal amount of greenhouse gases that were absorbed by the plants during the growth of the biomass. As it is also a second-generation biofuel, it doesn’t use biomass that was created purely for fuel production, meaning it does not compete with crops that are used to produce food.

Meros Yachtsharing, a Spanish co-ownership firm, has tested HVO with its 28m Sunseeker Blue Infinity One (pictured). Delivered earlier this year and powered by two 12-cylinder mtu Series 2000 M96X engines, the vessel has completed 7 refuels across France and Spain already.

“After completing the 350-mile route from Mallorca to Monaco in May 2023, fuel efficiency, in terms of the fueled volume, has dropped slightly, but the yacht’s overall performance is no different than when using conventional fossil fuels,” says Captain Carlos Julia Dalmau of Blue Infinity One. “In addition, HVO operates at lower temperatures, resulting in lower engine noise and significantly less particulate matter and exhaust odour.” The cleanliness of the yacht has improved significantly, making maintenance and servicing much easier to manage, he adds.

Rolls-Royce will showcase its sustainable propulsion solutions and its expanded yacht portfolio From Bridge to Propeller, which includes bridge solutions, at the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show later this month.

