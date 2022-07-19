Red Ensign Group outlines agenda for 2022 conference The challenges of maritime and coastal state responsibilities are coming under the spotlight at the first in-person REG conference since the Pandemic…

Challenges of the sector include recovery of maritime following the pandemic, environmental and coastal concerns, as well as commercial competition will be the main points of discussion, according to a statement from Red Ensign Group (REG). The conference, which oversees and upholds maritime safety standards across the thirteen British Shipping Registers, is meeting in the Isle of Man to discuss best practices and to look at ways of improving the performance of the British Registers internationally.

It is the first time the conference has met in person since the global pandemic took hold in 2020. Red Ensign Group members will be meeting to discuss maritime matters of interest at the event being held in Douglas. It will also include sessions on the roles and responsibilities of Coastal States and will tackle issues such as decarbonisation, counter pollution and environmental concerns.

The event opens with an opening ceremony which will be conducted by His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer. Katy Ware, Director of UK Maritime Services at the Maritime & Coastguard Agency and the UK’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization is co-chairing the event.

‘The world is a very different place than it was when we last met in person for the conference and the challenges are very real. As a group, we stand firm on the safety and well-being of our seafarers – that really is non-negotiable – and we will continue to do so. We know that seafarers' lives can be incredibly hard and we remain determined to work to provide ways of supporting them whether it’s through mental health provision or through regulation which protects them in their working life.” Says Ware.

Co-chair Cameron Mitchell, Director of the Isle of Man Ship Registry adds: “We all have a responsibility to those in maritime, whether it’s the seafarers spending long months at sea or the industry trying to rebuild in the aftermath of the global pandemic and the current economic challenges. The Red Ensign Group is a powerful force for good in that work and Conference demonstrates just what we can achieve together.”

Main image: His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer (centre) with co-chairs of the REG Conference Katy Ware, (Maritime and Coastguard Agency) and Cameron Mitchell (Isle of Man Ship Registry)

