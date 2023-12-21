Porto Montenegro Winter Games 2024 Sixth edition scheduled to take place 2-4 February 2024…

The Porto Montenegro Winter Games is a programme of snow sports and winter activities set against the backdrop of the Bjelasica mountains in Kolašin, Montenegro. Kolašin ski resort, with 45km of slopes and seven lifts, will host the games, offering a weekend of competitive and camaraderie-filled challenges.

The event welcomes members of the Porto Montenegro Crew Club, as well as crews from the Adriatic, the wider Mediterranean and beyond.

From traditional snow sports to unique competitions like ‘Fat Feet’ racing on wooden skis, the Winter Games will see teams of four competing for cash prizes.

Porto Montenegro, situated on the UNESCO-protected Bay of Kotor, offers a marina located within easy reach of three international airports, with a mild climate and year-round sunshine, making it an ideal destination for winter yachting.

The Porto Montenegro Crew Club offers a diverse events programme, discounts at partner retail outlets and exclusive gatherings. From sports tournaments to jetty-side BBQs, the Crew Club offers a community for crew members.

Tony Browne, Marina Director at Porto Montenegro, says, “Our team at Porto Montenegro eagerly anticipates the sixth annual Winter Games in 2024, a marquee event that continues to grow in popularity each year. We extend a warm welcome to our Porto Montenegro Crew Club members and visiting crews, captains, and owners from the global yachting community. Get ready for a weekend of friendly competition, fun, and games in the breathtaking Montenegrin mountains. Dust off your ski boots, and we look forward to welcoming you to Montenegro in February.”

