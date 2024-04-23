Pelorus granted B Corp certification The yachting experience specialist has been commended by the non-profit organisation B Lab for having evidenced responsible operating practices and ethics…

B Lab, the non-profit network that certifies companies based on their social and environmental impact, has awarded Pelorus a B Corp certification. A B Corp, or Benefit Corporation, is a for-profit company that is committed to meeting B Lab’s rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Becoming a B Corp is meant to signify a company’s commitment to using business as a ‘force for good’, balancing profit with purpose. To achieve certification, Pelorus had to evidence responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency for evaluation.

“Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector,” says Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK. “Welcoming Pelorus is an exciting moment for the travel industry. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased that Pelorus is paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

The B Corp assessment evaluates companies across four main areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. Each area is scored out of a maximum of 40 points, totalling 200 points. Pelorus scored 21.7, 23.5, 21, 11.1 and 4.7 respectively, earning an overall score of 82.2. The average score for businesses who complete the assessment is currently 50.9.

However, this scoring system isn't used to rank companies against each other. Instead, it assesses how well a company performs against the B Corp standards. Once a company achieves the minimum score of 80 and meets other requirements, it becomes certified as a B Corp.

“Our aim has always been to push boundaries within the world of travel, yachting and aviation; and, in collaboration with independently registered charity, Pelorus Foundation, leave a legacy of impact,” says Geordie Mackay Lewis, co-founder, Pelorus.

“From prioritising and showcasing clean tech travel to scaling carbon removal and funding high-impact conservation solutions, we are working to set a new standard for our industries. Whether it’s hands-on conservation or community engagement, the certification validates our continued efforts to accelerate the pace of change towards a more sustainable future.”

The certification follows Pelorus’ partnership with Neste, a leader in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production. This collaboration, backed by Pelorus Aviation’s recent launch, allows its clients to purchase SAF for their flighting, promoting its wider use in a bid to enhance more sustainable travel options.

Pelorus also works to uphold social and environmental standards through contributions to its Climate Investment Fund, supporting various global projects like soil carbon sequestration, agroforestry, mangrove restoration, kelp blue carbon development and enhanced rock weathering.

Megan Williams, Sustainability Manager at Pelorus, adds “In working towards B Corp certification, we have further developed our impact as a business within a fully comprehensive framework, while fostering accountability and championing a movement propelling businesses towards greater social and environmental responsibility.”

