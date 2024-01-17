 SuperyachtNews.com - Operations - Outreach: Yachts For Science

By Jack Hogan

Outreach: Yachts For Science

Is your yacht going to be in French Polynesia between May and August 2024? Can you help support marine research?

Global non-profit organisation Yachts For Science is seeking a yacht operating in French Polynesia to support a marine research project. The initiative, ‘Cryptic Coral Species in Coral Reef Resilience’, aims to provide the robust science needed to manage, protect and restore corals in French Polynesia and beyond. This project focuses on the role of cryptic coral species in coral reef resilience and adaptation.

This research will take place across French Polynesia, from Rangiroa and the Gambier Islands to Tahiti and the outer islands (excluding Moorea).

The yacht will require:

Berths: 2-4
Duration: 1-2 weeks
Dates: May to August 2024
Equipment: Scuba tanks, air compressor, deck space for coral processing, and a tender.

With the right level of organisation and planning, the global fleet of privately owned yachts has the collective capacity to make an immense contribution to ocean science. Connecting capable superyachts with scientists to conduct this research is the team’s mission objective at Yachts for Science.

If you would like to get involved with this or other projects worldwide contact info@yachtsforscience.com for more details.

Image credit: Yachts For Science

Join the discussion

Outreach: Yachts For Science

35556

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Submersible Operators Group

Submersible Operators Group

Leighton Rolley, Science Systems Manager at REV Ocean, discusses the recently published SOG report and the evolution of the submersible sector

Crew

Image for BBC Blue Planet III: We can help

BBC Blue Planet III: We can help

As the third season of this iconic show enters production, your observations could prove pivotal to its next evolution

Crew

Image for Ocean Census: Ten vital years to save the seas

Ocean Census: Ten vital years to save the seas

A new marine scientific initiative sets out to redefine our understanding of the ocean ecosystem and our industry has a real opportunity to make an impact

Crew

Image for Urgent call for yacht support

Urgent call for yacht support

Yachts For Science is seeking a replacement vessel for a shark tagging mission in Tunisia

Crew

Related news

Submersible Operators Group

4 weeks ago

BBC Blue Planet III: We can help

5 months ago

Ocean Census: Ten vital years to save the seas

6 months ago

Urgent call for yacht support

9 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on