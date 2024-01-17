Outreach: Yachts For Science
Is your yacht going to be in French Polynesia between May and August 2024? Can you help support marine research?
Global non-profit organisation Yachts For Science is seeking a yacht operating in French Polynesia to support a marine research project. The initiative, ‘Cryptic Coral Species in Coral Reef Resilience’, aims to provide the robust science needed to manage, protect and restore corals in French Polynesia and beyond. This project focuses on the role of cryptic coral species in coral reef resilience and adaptation.
This research will take place across French Polynesia, from Rangiroa and the Gambier Islands to Tahiti and the outer islands (excluding Moorea).
The yacht will require:
Berths: 2-4
Duration: 1-2 weeks
Dates: May to August 2024
Equipment: Scuba tanks, air compressor, deck space for coral processing, and a tender.
With the right level of organisation and planning, the global fleet of privately owned yachts has the collective capacity to make an immense contribution to ocean science. Connecting capable superyachts with scientists to conduct this research is the team’s mission objective at Yachts for Science.
If you would like to get involved with this or other projects worldwide contact info@yachtsforscience.com for more details.
Image credit: Yachts For Science
