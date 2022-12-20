New Zealand superyacht season commences The newly formed Superyacht New Zealand organisation hosted crew from more than 30 yachts to announce the start of the southern hemisphere season…

A superyacht welcome function held on December 13, marked the start of the cruising season in New Zealand and showed the strength of the return of superyachts to the southern hemisphere cruising grounds. Superyachts are back, and the New Zealand industry has welcomed them with open arms.

At the country’s annual Superyacht Welcome Function, which marks the start of the superyacht season in New Zealand, crew from more than 30 superyachts gathered to celebrate the return to New Zealand’s iconic cruising grounds.

Hundreds of crew, both newly arrived in New Zealand and from yachts which had undergone a refit in the country through winter, demonstrated the return of superyachts in force to New Zealand for its cruising season.

Hosted by Superyacht New Zealand and NZ Marine, crew were joined by key industry representatives and 54 sponsor companies from the domestic market, which specialises in providing high-quality refit and services. The event was also an opportunity to foreshadow one of the critical events on the superyacht calendar in New Zealand, as Sail GP prepares to race in March 2023, with Sail GP’s chief commercial officer, Karl Budge on hand to get the crowd excited about the superyacht and VIP race viewing to come.

New Zealand’s superyacht-friendly legislation and easy clearance policies have seen yachts rapidly return to the country, with a two-year temporary import entry (TIE) gaining yachts tax concessions. With the opportunity to access GST-free goods, services, and refit, the nation has also greatly increased its marine infrastructure, ensuring vessels have world-class facilities.

The past three years have seen New Zealand’s superyacht marinas, haul out and refit facilities increase exponentially. It’s now possible to berth or refit large superyachts in key regions throughout New Zealand.

Peter Busfield, executive director of NZ Marine, the organisation which administers Superyacht New Zealand, greeted guests and thanked crew for visiting New Zealand.

He invited crew to pick up a copy of the Destination & Cruising New Zealand book, which is also available for download. Detailing the best of New Zealand cruising, it acts as a companion for crew planning their New Zealand journey and those already in the country.

The guide has just been re-released with updated information. Contact Superyacht New Zealand for more details and to download the guide.

Image credit: Superyacht New Zealand/Jeff Brown

