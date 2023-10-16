MSA and NAPA partner on crew training programme Maritime Skills Academy and NAPA have collaborated on an initiative to make ship stability management training more efficient and accessible…

Maritime Skills Academy (MSA) and maritime software and data services provider NAPA have partnered to facilitate access to advanced ship stability management training for seafarers and ship operators. The course aims to upskill crew on anticipating and mitigating stability challenges using NAPA’s software to keep vessels steady in challenging conditions.

“Theoretical knowledge is never enough. With this course, we aim to provide hands-on experience with the latest NAPA Passenger Ship Stability Management tool,” said Mark Jaenicke, Operations Director at the Maritime Skills Academy. “This will enable seafarers to navigate real-world scenarios, calculate fuel efficiency and dry dock condition loads, and optimise ballast to perfection.

This partnership aims to make safety training more accessible, convenient, and efficient for crews, increasing the number of seafarers receiving such training. Available both in person and remotely, the training will ensure that seafarers get well-versed in IMO guidelines, keeping compliant and avoiding potential pitfalls.

“Sustainable and smarter shipping and yachting requires the adoption of new technologies, which presents a significant training and upskilling challenge to keep up with the fast-evolving technical landscape. Safety and stability training is an essential part of this expertise-building” says Lars Nickel, Managing Director, NAPA Germany Software.

The course itself is designed to help seafarers by training them in initial stability, the GZ-curve, stability in heeled condition, free surfaces stability criteria, and GM/KG requirements by using the latest and most modern type-specific NAPA Stability Management Computer.

The Stability Management Programme will include straining in various detailed aspects of ship stability management divided into modules. These include basic stability operations at port, operations at sea, and intact and damage condition stability concepts.

“Through this collaboration, the Maritime Skills Academy will leverage NAPA expertise in stability software and solutions to enhance the training programs on offer,” says Josip Kulas, Director of Training and Simulation, MSA. “The integration of NAPA software into the academy’s curriculum will provide participants with hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of vessel stability, an essential aspect of maritime safety.”

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.