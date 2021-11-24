Mentoring the next generation Yachting’s first industry-wide mentoring programme, LEGASEA Mentorship will be launched in December…

The superyacht industry has a problem - it's not attracting the next generation of workers. While yachting has the potential to offer an incredible career, there are unfortunately far too many stakeholders with skewed moral compasses who don’t let people realise their full potential. Sexual harassment cases are on the rise, unacceptable living conditions onboard are being exposed, and employers are still overlooking individuals with hard-earned merit. So it's no wonder the industry is on the verge of reaching a labour crisis point.

With that being said, there are also stakeholders who are taking action to try and reverse this. LEGASEA Mentorship is the first industry-wide mentoring programme for career-focused yachting professionals. Designed to connect the next generation of talent with key industry mentors who want to give back to an industry they love.

Founder of LEGASEA and She of the Sea, Jenny Matthews, commented, “The overall purpose of this platform is to remove the luck of the draw for career-focussed yachting professionals, providing access to opportunities, knowledge and networking, and to create that circular knowledge economy that benefits all members, professionally and personally.

The mentorship programme matches up and coming yachting professionals with appropriate and experienced mentors who support them with career progression and opportunities depending on their goals. Mentees will benefit from regular one-to-one sessions as well as community learning, peer-to-peer networking and exclusive industry discounts.

The programme is for all individuals, regardless of which boat they work on, or the company they are employed by. It welcomes all departments onboard and all sectors ashore, recognising that a circular knowledge economy and opening up the dialogue between shore and sea will create ripple effects elevating all areas.

The programme is available to all crew for a fee however, specialist superyacht recruitment agency, Quay Crew, and industry leading professional services company Burgess, both will be providing ‘Scholarship Seats’, which give candidates the opportunity to join the unique LEGASEA mentorship programme. Any career-focussed candidate within the Burgess fleet or who work with Quay Crew and wants to explore professional development opportunities within the sector are encouraged to apply for a Scholarship Seat.

Scholarship Seats will be awarded to individuals who can demonstrate that they are career-driven and keen to explore ways they can progress in the yachting sector, whether that is onboard or by transitioning ashore. Lucy Medd, Partner, and fleet crew manager at Burgess said, ”We are delighted to be sponsoring this programme, and to be championing our hard working crew. We strongly believe that career progression whether onboard or ashore is a worthy cause to support. The talent we have within the Burgess fleet of yachts is of such a high standard and this programme helps our team to build on existing skills while also opening doors for when the time comes to move on.”

Tim Clarke, director at Quay Crew, added, “What Jenny and her team have been doing to promote inclusion and equality across the yachting sector through She of the Sea is admirable, and now the LEGASEA mentorship programme offers something far more tangible to crew. As a crew recruitment agency, we have first-hand experience of the shortage of high calibre candidates, but also the lack of opportunities with longer term prospects. It’s time we all start championing the industry as one where someone can enjoy a worthy and highly rewarding career, both at sea across all onboard departments, and on land.”

