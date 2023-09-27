MB92 and Rolls-Royce form sustainable refit partnership The refit specialists and engine experts are collaborating on an initiative to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable fuels…



MB92 Group and Rolls-Royce have partnered on a new endeavour focused on moving the existing fleet over to synthetic fuels. The two companies will collaborate on sharing performance data, R&D initiatives, and training programs for sustainable propulsion upgrades.

“I believe that there is great potential for those willing to take the initiative on driving progress in sustainability,” says Jean-Marc Bolinger, CEO, MB92 Group. “The agreement further reflects our commitment to supporting the existing superyacht fleet in reducing their environmental impact.”

The focus of the collaboration will initially be directed towards moving the fleet towards synthetic fuels such as BtL (Biomass to Liquid), HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) and PtL (Power to Liquid) such as e-diesel, also known as EN15940 fuels. All of them can replace conventional diesel fuel in mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines without any adjustments – most of them are already released for EN15940 use.

“Rolls Royce’s advancements, particularly in areas such as Methanol optimisation, are really encouraging,” adds Bolinger. “Our role is to combine our skills to facilitate the addition of these solutions to refit worklists more regularly.”

HVO can provide up to a 90% decrease in emissions as long as the fuel is available. The partnership aims at refitting existing yachts with non-HVO-compatible engines with modern mtu engines in a bid to operate in a less carbon-intensive capacity.

Meanwhile, the partners will look to integrate more advanced solutions in alignment with Rolls-Royce’s ongoing R&D efforts on methanol-based solutions and other innovative alternatives.

“While new generation systems can be easily applied to new build designs, integrating next-generation systems into existing hull designs is a complex task,” says Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine, Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems. “Our collaboration with MB92 Group, known for their expertise in superyacht refit, brings exciting possibilities for our clients.”

The collaboration will be part of MB92’s “Refit for the Future” service offered at the company’s shipyards in Spain and France.

Profile links

MB92 Barcelona

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.