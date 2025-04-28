Lloyd’s Register launches safety survey With greater scrutiny on industry-wide safety standards, the classification society urges you to have your say in its Yacht Safety Culture & Wellbeing Survey …

Safety across the yachting community has become increasingly prevalent topic, and for good reason. Recent high-profile incidents have drawn international attention, raising critical questions about on-board safety standards. While human error is often cited as the root cause, closer investigations often uncover a more complex interplay between people, processes and technology. This begs a deeper question: do we truly understand the safety culture within our industry?

To understand more, Lloyd’s Register (LR) aims to measure safety practices, identify areas for improvement and provide actionable insights using a proactive, data-driven approach covering seagoing yachts and their management companies.

It is seeking industry-wide participation and urges yacht owners, operators, captains, management companies and crew members to share their perspectives – with confidentiality and anonymity for all respondents – to help improve safety standards through informed, collaborative action.

“Every incident in our industry represents a missed opportunity to learn and improve,” says Engel Jan de Boer, LR’s Global Yacht Segment Director. “Instead of waiting for the next disaster to prompt another wave of regulations, we are taking a proactive and scientific approach to understanding and enhancing safety aboard yachts worldwide.

“We’re calling on everyone in the yachting community to contribute their experiences. This is about protecting lives, enhancing professionalism, and preserving the reputation of an industry we all care deeply about.”

The survey, running until 30 June 2025, will examine multiple aspects of yacht operations, including safety procedures, incident reporting, crew wellbeing and safety awareness. A comprehensive report will then be shared with all respondents, with SuperyachtNews to present an exclusive article, dissecting the findings with industry stakeholders.

Lloyd’s Register says the data will offer invaluable insights into safety practices across the global yachting fleet, identifying patterns, challenges and opportunities for improvement. The findings are expected to influence future safety standards and best practices throughout the sector.

