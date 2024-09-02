ISWAN launches gender allyship at sea campaign The seafarer welfare charity has launched a programme designed to support female crew members facing abuse and mental health challenges…

Female crew across the maritime industry are more than three times as likely to report an issue of abuse, bullying, harassment, discrimination and violence (ABHDV) than men, and more than twice as likely to raise a mental health issue, according to the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN).

In response, ISWAN has launched its new global campaign: ‘Safe at sea…it takes all of us!’. The new project focuses on the role that male crew members in all roles can play as allies in support of their female colleagues.

“Through our helplines SeafarerHelp and YachtCrewHelp, and our networks across the international maritime sector, we hear first-hand about the challenges of being a woman seafarer,” says Georgia Allen, ISWAN’s Projects and Relationships Manager and Campaign Lead.

“Although there is a significant focus across maritime to encourage more women seafarers to enter the workforce, which is really positive, as a welfare organisation we also want to highlight the sector’s responsibility for ensuring the environments they are being invited into are safe and that they will be treated equitably.”

Allen further explains that, instead of placing the burden on women to advocate for their own fair and inclusive treatment, ISWAN chose to initiate a discussion on the benefits of allyship and collective responsibility. This positive approach aims to foster widespread awareness, encourage lasting behavioural change and create onboard environments where everyone feels safe and can thrive.

In ISWAN’s recently released YachtCrewHelp 2023 Annual Review, the proportion of contacts relating to ABHDV on YachtCrewHelp was more than double the level received by SeafarerHelp, accounting for 7.3 per cent of all issues raised, compared to 3.1% on SeafarerHelp.

Within this, the report highlights issues such as gender disparity; data reveals that women on board yachts were more than five times as likely to report an experience of ABHDV to YachtCrewHelp than men, with 14.2 per cent of issues raised by women compared to 2.7 per cent among men.

With support from co-funders The Seafarers’ Charity and UK P&I Club, ISWAN will be launching the campaign across multiple platforms – online, at sea and in key industry hubs worldwide over the coming months.

Behind the scenes, ISWAN has engaged with seafarers and maritime stakeholders across the globe, spanning the shipping, cruise, and superyacht industries, to shape the campaign and document seafarers’ lived experiences.

Many women seafarers have shared with ISWAN the challenges they face at sea and the impact these have on their health and well-being:

“I would try to hide my gender, wear men’s clothes and avoid clothes that were too fitted on my body. That was my way of trying to avoid abuse and unwanted attention.”

“I have faced racism, misogyny, harassment and threats more times than I can count, from both superiors and colleagues. While I often managed to counteract these behaviours, it was exhausting and soul-draining to always remain vigilant and alert when my primary focus should have been on my work.”

The campaign also highlights positive examples of allyship among seafarers, offering practical guidance on how male seafarers can contribute to a safer and more inclusive environment at sea. For instance, one respondent shared how a first officer earned trust by being attentive and approachable, creating a safe space for female crew members to discuss any issues they faced on board.

“It is very important to ISWAN that all of our work is centred around the real voices and experiences of seafarers themselves, and that we consult seafarers on what they feel is actually needed, rather than making decisions on their behalf. The result is a campaign that has the global voices of seafarers at its heart,” adds Allen.

“We hope the campaign will have a noticeable impact and will represent the start of a much longer-term movement and commitment from across the sector to make seafaring truly safe and inclusive for all.”

Further details about the ‘Safe at Sea…it takes all of us!’ campaign and participation opportunities are available on ISWAN’s website. The charity is also set to release two resources in the coming months – one for seafarers and another for maritime industry stakeholders – guiding on establishing a safe and inclusive culture at sea.

