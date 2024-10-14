Indonesia’s first superyacht marina set to open Marina Development Indonesia (MDI) and Pelindo have signed a contract to build Indonesia’s first full-service marina meeting international standards…

A new superyacht marina is set to open in Bali, Indonesia, after an agreement between Marina Development Indonesia (MDI) and Pelindo. The facility will accommodate up to 180 yachts, including 50 berths for vessels between 24 and 90 metres.

“Indonesia deserves a first-class marina that reflects its status as the new yachting paradise of the world,” says Ulf Backlund, President Director of Marina Development Indonesia.

“Indonesia's distinctive location, safely positioned outside hurricane and typhoon paths, combined with its 17,000 islands, spectacular diving locations, diverse languages, cultures, and favourable weather all year long, makes it the ideal location for such a development. This marina will attract global yachting enthusiasts and open up for exploring Indonesia's natural beauty in the biggest archipelago in the world.”

The marina will feature a modern service area with a travel lift capable of handling vessels up to 200 tons, as well as a fuelling station.

Located in the Bali Maritime Tourism Hub (BMTH) in Benoa, just 15 minutes from the airport, the newly upgraded marina is being developed by MDI in collaboration with SF Marina, specialists in floating breakwaters and concrete pontoons.

SF Marina, known for its work on projects such as Marina Port Vell in Barcelona and Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale, aims to construct the marina to the same high standards. MDI has also teamed up with Italy’s Plus Marine to install electricity and water pedestals featuring the SmartCloud remote metering system.

Looking forward, the new marina in Benoa aims to stimulate local economies by creating employment opportunities, promoting tourism and cultivating a lively yachting community.

“The marina will not only attract international yacht owners but also provide an exceptional home base for domestic vessels, contributing to the growth of Indonesia's tourism and economic sectors,” adds Joko Noerhudha, President Director, Pelindo Solusi Logistik. “Most notably,

Construction is already underway, with the first dock expected to open by July 2025. The marina is set to reach full yacht capacity by mid-2026.

