GCCM joins marine conservation initiative

Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) has partnered with The International SeaKeepers Company (SeaKeepers) to promote oceanographic research, conservation, and education through direct involvement with the yachting community.

“As an accredited clean marina and fish-friendly marina, GCCM is very committed to this goal. By partnering with SeaKeepers, we can help raise awareness of the importance of ocean conservation to our boaties, ”says Andrew Chapman, Chief Operating Officer, CMM.

GCCM’s clients can now join SeaKeepers in mapping the seabed by participating in the DISCOVERY Yacht Programme or by donating to SeaKeepers. This initiative allows yacht owners to collect valuable oceanographic data while cruising and send it to SeaKeepers for research purposes.

Located between Sydney and the Whitsundays (Autrailia's eastern Gold Coast), GCCM is one of the most popular refit yards for many yachts migrating south and north, adds Chapman. “We will suggest [our clients] participate in this program, these big travellers will increase the data about the seabed tremendously.”

Vessel involvement in the programmes ranges from participating in concise seabed mapping, as part of The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2023 Project, to monitoring manta rays in Australian waters, as part of Project Manta.

“By working together and considering the number of vessels coming to GCCM for their refit needs, we can reach a wider audience and raise awareness of the importance of ocean conservation,” says Melissa White, Program Development Manager, SeaKeepers.

“In addition to mobilising more vessels to engage with ocean conservation, research and education, the Marina Partner Program is key to promoting best boating practices and protecting the ocean by adopting responsible measures as a vessel owner.”

The collaboration with SeaKeepers and GCCM follows the recent development that Queensland-based marina, Coral Sea Marina became the charity’s first marina partner in the South Pacific.

