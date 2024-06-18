Flagging the Fleet – convenient or inconvenient? Choosing which Flag to build and operate your superyacht under is an important decision and has consequences and impacts if you don’t do your homework…

Choosing which Flag to build and operate your superyacht under is an important decision and has a whole range of consequences and impacts if you don’t do your homework, plus some Flags are more convenient than others.

Therefore, our Superyacht Intelligence Consultancy has been tasked with a strategic research project to explore how convenient it actually is to flag with certain jurisdictions and to understand what you’d like to change, improve or upgrade about the various Flag administrations.

It should only take about 10 minutes of your valuable time, but we’re looking to hear from Captains, Designers, Surveyors, Builders, Brokers, Owners and their various Advisors to share your expert opinions and experiences on the world of superyacht Flags. We want to understand your varying perspectives and explore the value different Flags bring to the table, combined with their processes, systems and administration procedures, in order to look at how we can optimise and future-proof the process.

So if you have good experience or an opinion on the flagging processes or the value of certain jurisdictions or maybe want to share some ideas or issues that you feel can improve or optimise the choice of Flag, we’d really appreciate your input.

It doesn’t matter which Flag you’re currently flying or which Flags you’ve been exposed to in the past – Cayman, Malta, Bermuda, US, UK, St Vincent or the Marshall Islands – we are keen to get input from all sectors and all stakeholders to understand what you think and what you’d like to see improve for the future of the fleet.

Please click here to take part and have your say on the state of the Flag sector.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.