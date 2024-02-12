Fire at Antalya shipyard An inferno at a Turkish shipyard has destroyed at least two yachts undergoing maintenance and two yachts under construction…

A fire that erupted at a shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye on February 10th has reportedly damaged at least four yachts, according to local government officials.

The incident occurred at the Antalya Free Zone in the Konyaaltı district. The shipyard closed around 18:30 local time, and 45 minutes later, authorities received the fire report. Firefighting, police, and medical teams were promptly dispatched to the area.

Provincial Police Chief, Orhan Çevik, visited the scene to assess the firefighting efforts and the extent of the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or injuries.

Responding teams, including 15 firefighting vehicles from the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department and 6 TOMA (Intervention Vehicle to Social Events) vehicles from the Provincial Police Directorate, worked to control the fire.

Çevik stated that all teams were quickly mobilised to the area to bring the fire under control. “Thankfully, we have no casualties or injuries. However, four boats were affected, including two undergoing maintenance and two under construction.”

“Our firefighting and security teams are employing intense water pressure. Intensive efforts are underway to completely extinguish the fire,” he added. “The spread of flames to nearby factories has been prevented.”

Muhittin Böcek, the Mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, expressed his best wishes to those affected by the incident via his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While firefighting teams swiftly intervened to bring the fire under control, the source of the fire and the extent of property damage are still under investigation.

