Ecostore heads to the ocean Renowned New Zealand sustainable cleaning solutions brand, ecostore, hopes to change the way superyachts interact with the environment…

It is not really an industry secret that almost every cleaning product used onboard a yacht finds its way into the ocean. The effects that these products have on the marine environment are less well comprehended. The recurring feedback from crew is they are looking for a viable alternative to harmful chemical-based cleaning and personal care products for onboard use, but struggle to find ones that do not harm the environment while performing to the high level expected on a superyacht.

At The Superyacht Group, we look to highlight companies that are driving positive change in the industry. Ecostore is a New Zealand institution. Founded in 1993, in the North Island wilderness, ecostore has developed a wide range of environmentally sensitive cleaning products for the terrestrial market worldwide. Now, ecostore ocean aims to do the same for the marine sector.

The sustainable operations of a superyacht is a complete cycle, not merely the adoption of individual pieces of technology or product choices. The bosun's locker onboard a busy yacht is a great example. Traditionally made up of a wide range of specialised products, in an equally, and often inefficiently broad range of packaging options, these cleaning stores can house many harmful products. Many of these products are damaging both to the user and the environment, and their spent packaging is a significant proportion of the waste produced on board.

As many households and businesses are moving away from single-use plastic packaging, and becoming more decerning with what chemicals they are comfortable using and washing down the drain, it is evident that parts of the superyacht sector are behind the curve.

Ecostore ocean is hoping to revolutionise how superyachts approach the supply of similar products onboard. Starting with ingredient sourcing, Toitū net carbon zero certified factory and renewable sugar plastic packaging, these products are designed as less impactful alternatives to traditional systems. Ecostore ocean chooses sustainable, biodegradable plant and mineral-based ingredients over petrochemicals. Crucially, each product is also compatible with greywater and black water systems and are fully MARPOL compliant.

EcoStore refill station onboard S/Y Sea Eagle 2

Ecostore ocean also supports the ocean conservation foundation Live Ocean, started by champion Kiwi sailors Blair Tuke and Peter Burling, with a percentage of all sales of its ocean-friendly boat wash going to help fund their conservation initiatives.

Ecostore is able to supply a complete range of environmentally sustainable cleaning and personal care products to suit every superyacht and help them operationally transition to being a safer and healthier vessel for guests and crew.

The road to a more sustainable future for the industry will involve integrating many technologies and systems. Not all solutions need to be as expensive or complicated as switching to alternative fuels. Giving the crew and guests a simple, more environmentally conscious alternative to more traditional product systems, that do not compromise on performance, is a great start.



