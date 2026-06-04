CVs tell stories, professional registries verify careers James Battey explains how the newly launched Yacht Workers Council aims to raise the floor…

Yachting prides itself on excellence. At its best, it delivers high-performing teams, strong leadership and operations that reflect the value of the asset, but that’s only part of the story. Spend enough time in the industry and a different pattern emerges, one where “minimum” has quietly become the operating baseline: minimum crewing, minimum compliance and minimum rest, at least on paper. This happens not because people don’t care, but because the system allows it

For 21 years, I assumed that would change, that someone would bring structure to the way crew are represented, that a proper professional baseline would emerge and that the gap between what the industry says it is and how it actually operates would be closed, but it never was.

The issue isn’t a lack of regulation as STCW, MLC and certification frameworks all exist, the problem is fragmentation – different flags, different interpretations and different operational standards depending on where you sit. What is technically compliant isn’t always what most would recognise as professional and that inconsistency is most visible when it comes to people. Two crew members can hold the same qualifications, present similar CVs and claim comparable experience, yet perform at entirely different levels, because a CV tells a story, but it doesn’t verify a career.

In most industries, that wouldn’t be acceptable – there are established systems that validate the individual behind their qualifications and offer a recognised baseline that provides clarity, consistency and accountability. Yachting has never built that baseline so the Yacht Workers Council (YWC) was created to address this gap, not by adding another layer of regulation but by connecting what already exists into something usable.

In practice, YWC functions as a professional registry for yacht crew. It creates a single, verified profile that brings together identity, certifications, sea time and career history in one place. Certifications are verified, sea time is validated through systems such as Digital Sea Service, and career history and references are structured in a way that can be reviewed and relied upon. Background checks can also be integrated where required. The objective is straightforward: to remove the guesswork.

In many cases, individuals and teams are performing at an exceptionally high level despite the limitations of the system around them, but without consistency, clarity and accountability,

outcomes will always vary.

For captains, managers and recruiters, it provides a clear and consistent view of who they are employing. For crew, it creates a portable professional record they control, one that moves with them, rather than being rebuilt each time they change vessel. This is significant as it creates a verified baseline as well as offering operational efficiency, and because such visibility changes behaviour.

Early implementation has already highlighted what many in the industry have long suspected but struggled to evidence: inconsistent record keeping, difficulty validating historical sea time, and discrepancies between claimed and demonstrable experience. These are not isolated issues, nor are they necessarily the result of bad actors, they are the natural outcome of a system that has never required a consistent standard.

That changes the moment a baseline is introduced. Once verification becomes normalised, “minimum” is no longer enough – standards become measurable, hiring becomes more transparent and accountability moves from assumption to evidence.

For the majority of operators who are already running professional programmes, it allows good practice to be seen and relied upon and, at the same time, makes it significantly harder for poor practices to sit behind technical compliance. After all, this is how industries mature, by improving structure rather than increasing regulation.

The superyacht sector continues to grow, both in asset value and operational complexity, yet the framework supporting its workforce has remained inconsistent. You cannot continue to scale an industry of this size and expectation without putting equal structure around the people who make it function – without crew, nothing operates. This is not a criticism of the industry. In many cases, individuals and teams are performing at an exceptionally high level despite the limitations of the system around them, but without consistency, clarity and accountability, outcomes will always vary.

YWC is an attempt to address that at its root, to create a unified, professional baseline that supports the good, exposes the weak and provides a standard the industry can build from.

The industry does not lack talent, investment or ambition, but what it has lacked until now is a consistent way of verifying and recognising the people within it. If we want this industry to evolve, it won’t be handed to us, we have to build it and YWC is a step in that direction. It’s for crew who genuinely want change, and the opportunity now exists to be part of shaping both their own careers and the standards of the industry as a whole.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report: Captains Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

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