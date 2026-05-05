Croatia’s SSVO 2026 Revisions What superyacht captains need to know before the Adriatic season…

1. Executive snapshot

Croatia’s Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure has confirmed a second-stage update of the “Safety of Navigation Ordinance” (SSVO), scheduled to take effect before summer 2026. The headline change is a wider anchor exclusion belt – now 70 metres rather than 50 metres – measured from the shoreline to the point where the chain touches the water. Combined with a broader digital-compliance push and green-fuel incentives, the package has direct operational consequences for large yachts and their tenders.

2. The 70-metre anchor envelope – geometry and practice



3. Digital permits and QR codes

A new QR-coded authorisation regime for “special transports” (fuel runs, oversized spares, PWC shuttles) replaces paper permits. Applications will be handled through the national Single Maritime Window and a mobile app; crew must present the QR code on request.

Action point – add the permit PDF to the vessel’s ISM document set and ensure at least one offline copy is stored on every bridge watch iPad.

4. Technical compliance upgrades

5. ESG and alternative-fuel agenda

The update dovetails with the EU Fit-for-55 road-map: shore-power rebates and pilot initiatives for bio-LNG and HVO are rolling out in Split, Šibenik and Trogir marinas. Early adopters are already booking preferential berths for 2027.

6. Operational checklist – 30 days before arrival

7. Strategic perspective

In my recent SuperyachtNews column I argued that regulation rarely kills the voyage, bad preparation does. Croatia’s SSVO revision is a textbook example. The 70-metre anchor arc is generous – provided you have the tools, markings and digital paperwork to prove compliance. Skippers who align bridge procedures, engineering logs and shore-team workflows now will treat the change as a footnote, not a headline.

Questions or bespoke compliance workshops?

Contact your flag-state adviser or the author via the Superyacht Legal Action Centre.

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