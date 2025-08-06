Crew training in the superyacht industry: who pays the price? With an estimated 6,500 yachts in the global fleet and 70,000 crew members, who is shouldering the burden of training costs and career progression in 2025?

Crew training costs – can we afford not to?

Superyacht crew are the backbone of the industry. Some may say that’s a bold statement, and ultimately, we can keep building and delivering these incredible vessels but without the talented crew members running them, these high-value assets can never be used to their full potential. Therefore, the training of crew members is an essential and core part of any efficient yacht’s operational profile.

The variation in number of crew on board is heavily determined by the size of the vessel and often the operational profile, for example private vs charter yachts. In general, the range appears to be 6.5 crew members on average for vessels up to 39 metres and at the top end 60.4 average crew members for 100-metre-plus superyachts. The Superyacht Agency estimates that the total crew population presently is just under 70,000; however, it could be much larger when considering factors such as rotation, day and relief workers.

Total number of crew by yacht size

The cost of crew is something that should always be overestimated when planning your first superyacht purchase or even when upgrading from one particular sized vessel to another. The monthly cost of crew salaries, including that of captains, can vary extensively from vessel to vessel but our in-house OPEX modelling tools can provide the monthly over-view for crew salaries seen opposite.

Since 2022, crew salaries have increased across almost every department from deck to interior and engineering, as seen in the 2024 Quay Crew Superyacht Salary & Leave report. One superyacht crew member saw a marked increase in their average crew salary, with a 20.4 per cent change being recorded. Interestingly, in terms of departments, the interior department, comprising key members such as chief stew, 2nd stew and junior stews, appears to have collectively received smaller percentage increases in terms of salary in the past couple of years.

Percentage increase in crew salary since 2022

The rising cost of competency

According to the latest Quay Crew survey, the average crew member spends €2,567 annually on training. This figure varies widely depending on the role and vessel, ranging from €1,000 to €3,102 per crew member. When aggregated across the entire fleet, this equates to an eye-watering €125 million per year spent on crew training.

Interestingly, the distribution of these costs reveals that vessels in the 50 to 60-metre and 70 to 80-metre segments have maintained, or even slightly increased, their support for crew training compared to previous years. However, support has declined across all other size categories when compared with 2022 figures, reflecting a broader tightening of operational budgets.

Crew and captain monthly wage bill by LOA(m)

Shifting burdens: Is crew welfare at risk?

Beyond the numbers, a worrying trend is emerging: crew benefits and career support are generally decreasing compared to 2024 levels. This is creating a professional environment where crew

are often left to finance their own develop-ment in order to remain competitive in a tightening job market.

• 71 per cent of crew are required to pay upfront for training, only to be reimbursed after fulfilling a set period of service. This effectively “locks in” crew members to a particular vessel, restricting their mobility and career choices.

• 18 per cent of crew must complete training during their leave, with no expenses covered, further eroding precious rest time.

• Only 45 per cent of crew are able to undertake training while on board, for-cing the majority to absorb both the financial and time costs themselves when ashore.

The costs of training (euros)

Leave, pay and professional growth

Adding complexity to the issue are disparities in leave entitlements and pay structures. Senior crew and certain technical positions often benefit from more structured rotation systems, allow-ing for clearer scheduling of training. However, junior roles and hospitality-focused positions frequently face limited leave allowances, making it especially challenging when training must be done during personal time.

Moreover, the financial burden of training, when coupled with rising living costs and stagnant wages, risks creating a two-tier system within the industry –where only those with sufficient personal resources can afford to progress.

The bigger picture

The superyacht industry prides itself on excellence, service and safety. However, the sustainability of crew careers – particularly for those in entry- and mid-level positions – requires urgent attention. Without a more supportive approach to training, there is a real risk of talent attrition and a widening skills gap.

As owners and management com-panies reassess operational budgets, investing in crew development should not be viewed as a cost, but as an essential component of maintaining the industry’s reputation for professionalism.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report – Captains Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

