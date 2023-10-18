Crew background check service launches
SuperYacht References has launched its new platform for captains to source verified references and background checks for crew…
Superyacht References has launched a new independent referencing platform for crew, recruiting captains and agents alongside a mentoring and career guidance programme. Built by a captain, for captains, senior crew and agents, SuperYacht References was soft launched at the Monaco Yacht Show last month.
“The Monaco Yacht show was an ideal time to showcase the platform,” says company founder, Captain McDowell. “Crew were finishing up the Med season and looking for new opportunities for the Caribbean season. They saw how signing up to SuperYacht References and getting their profile sorted made the job search much smoother.”
Professional references are a key part of any crew member’s CV, so as a third party, McDowell aims to add transparency to crewmember’s references and background checks.
For verification, candidates upload their details to SuperYacht References's encrypted web portal, including reference contacts, professional qualifications, and identification. The service is free for crew to use.
SuperYacht References also offers prospective crew members industry insights and resource articles that encompass various aspects of crew life, as well as professional development and mentoring services.
“The reference process goes hand in hand with coaching services,” adds McDowell. “By giving our candidates honest feedback, strategies to further their career progression and support when they need it, they can learn from their mistakes and build on their strengths.”
Related news
UKSA funds 80% of students
The Isle of Wight-based charity has supplied an average of £12,000 per student for its Superyacht Cadetship course
Crew
ISWAN updates crew safety guidelines
The seafarer association has released a new safety resource in response to rising reports of harassment and violence
Crew
Size doesn’t fit all … but it should!
We speak candidly with current crew about their experiences of weight-based discrimination within the industry
Crew
Crew training budgets below par
Tim Clarke explains how recent survey results illustrate that yachts need to improve training options if they are going to retain quality crew
Crew
Where’s my crew at?
Yachting is proud of its maritime and navy heritage, so why isn’t there a similar approach when it comes to quality recruitment?
Opinion
UKSA reports record number of students
The maritime youth charity had over 10,000 beneficiaries in its 2022/2023 training programmes, a third of which were funded
Crew
