Coral Sea Marina launches conservation partnership The marina's new partnership with SeaKeepers aims to use yachts for oceanographic research, educational outreach and marine conservation…

Coral Sea Marina has partnered with international non profit organisation, The International SeaKeepers Society in a bid to enhance marine education, citizen science and research opportunities in yachting. The Queensland based marina is SeaKeepers' first partner in the South Pacific.

“We are uniquely positioned on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef to facilitate participation in ocean conservation programs and the citizen science movement to both privately owned vessels and our commercial tourism operators,” says Joscelyn O’Keefe, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Coral Sea Marina.

“We are incredibly excited to join the SeaKeepers’ Marina Partner Program with a view to raise awareness and promote ocean conservation to our marina guests, visiting superyachts and the wider boating community.”

Founded in 1998 in Coral Gables, Florida by a group of yacht owners, SeaKeepers focuses on facilitating research, conservation efforts, and education by connecting the yachting and boating community with the scientific and academic communities. Its aim is to enable the yachting community to advance marine sciences, facilitate scientific discovery and raise awareness about global ocean issues.



“SeaKeepers is thrilled to have Coral Sea Marina as our first South Pacific Marina Partner. Their efforts in being a Clean Marina and creating the Coral Sea Academy as their commitment to educating people on protecting our marine environment aligns with the SeaKeepers mission. We are looking forward to the work we can accomplish as partners Melissa White, Program Development Manager, South Pacific, SeaKeepers.

The charity’s DISCOVERY Yacht Programme allows private vessels to partner with SeaKeepers through scientist-led expeditions, citizen science, educational outreach and community engagement. Vessel involvement ranges from participating in concise seabed mapping, as part of The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2023 Project, to monitoring manta rays in Australian waters, as part of Project Manta.



“By joining the DISCOVERY Yacht Fleet the boating community can use their vessels and their time to make a real difference out on the water,” says O’Keefe. “Whether by documenting encounters with local marine life or capturing important scientific data whilst cruising the water of Australia and the South Pacific, partnering with The International SeaKeepers Society."

Profile links

Coral Sea Marina

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.