Chirp report: Unsafe pilot transfer arrangements A concerning example where the lack of safety considerations meant SOLAS regulations for boarding arrangements were impossible to meet…

The following case study is from CHIRP Maritime’s Superyacht Feedback. It is the first superyacht-specific programme and publication dedicated to improving safety in the maritime industry through vital knowledge sharing, anonymous reporting, analysis and feedback via the Superyacht Maritime Advisory Board.

Initial report

A pilot informed CHIRP that during embarkation onto a superyacht, the pilot ladder rungs were not horizontal and the ladder was not shackled to the deck. There were no fixed stanchions and oversized fenders obstructed the ladder. There was no cut-out in the deck-level belting, so the ladder hung away from the ship’s side.

CHIRP comment

The overhanging superstructure makes it impossible to meet SOLAS regulations for boarding arrangements,

which require the ladder and spreader bar to rest firmly against the hull. This is a fundamental design flaw. Note that boarding arrangements have to be SOLAS compliant irrespective of whether or not the vessel itself has to be SOLAS compliant.

The International Maritime Pilots’ Association (IMPA) poster Pilot Ladder Poster.pdf is free to download and provides guidance on rigging compliant boarding arrangements.

Surveyors for Flag states and classification societies must ensure boarding arrangements meet safety

standards. CHIRP will raise this issue with the Flag state concerned.

In consultation with pilots, CHIRP has suggested that the following guidance be provided for all visiting

superyachts to ensure compliance with the pilot transfer arrangements (PTA) regulations.

• Specific superyacht pilot ladder guidance will be issued to visiting yachts during their visits.

• Specific superyacht pilot ladder guidance is to be issued to pilots.

• Vessels that do not comply with the requirements must receive a letter stating that they must rectify this before their next call.

• The Harbour Master is to be contacted when booking vessels for their next visit for early engagement to

ensure that past issues have been rectified.

Factors related to this report

Design: Designed for aesthetics and not for operational requirements.

Local practices: Check that your boarding arrangements comply with the regulations – use the poster referred to above for guidance.

