CHIRP report: Life raft maintenance ignored Service company’s serious lack of safety culture left yacht crew with equipment that would not function in an emergency…

The following case study is from CHIRP Maritime’s Superyacht Feedback. It is the first superyacht-specific programme and publication dedicated to improving safety in the maritime industry through vital knowledge sharing, anonymous reporting, analysis and feedback via the Superyacht Maritime Advisory Board.

Initial report

Upon boarding a large superyacht that had relocated from a port on a different continent, the reporter undertook a comprehensive set of safety checks. They discovered defects in the material condition of the hydrostatic release units (HRUs) for both life rafts. The HRUs were also incorrectly set up, which meant that neither life raft could be relied upon to become free and inflate automatically if the vessel capsized or sank.

The reporter immediately sent the rafts to a nearby manufacturer for annual servicing. The manufacturer identified serious discrepancies, including oversized strapping that would have hindered the inflation of the life raft canister.

During an inflation test, the yacht manager and deck crew witnessed that both rafts exhibited alarming issues: water infiltration, mould, corrosion of some fittings and disconnected gas cylinder firing pins. Corroded high-pressure gas lines further compromised safety, leading to one line’s failure during testing, emitting CO 2 into the workshop.

These findings underscored the poor condition of the life rafts, with expired flares and unprotected safety equipment, which would have posed grave risks in an emergency.

The new management implemented a rigorous inspection regime to ensure the vessel’s safety and operational readiness.

CHIRP comment

Essential life-saving appliances must be properly maintained and installed. The service company responsible for this maintenance should always be reputable and approved. Unfortunately, no maintenance had been conducted, and inspections – including by Flag and Port state – had failed to identify the problems. Additionally, crew members were unaware of the condition of the life rafts, their hydrostatic release units or their securing points. This highlights the company’s serious lack of safety culture, leaving the crew with equipment that would not function in an emergency.

As the reporter demonstrated, it is excellent practice to witness the inflation of the life rafts during servicing by the appointed company. Doing so ensures that maintenance standards are upheld and reassures the crew that the life rafts will function correctly when needed. The reporter deserves commendation for prioritising safety upon joining the vessel. The Flag state has been contacted to raise awareness of poor-quality inspections.

Factors relating to this report

Capability: The failure to recognise an unsafe situation with the life rafts highlights a lack of knowledge and experience among the crew at all levels. Do you participate in the inspection process during safety inspections on your vessel? During safety drills, are life-saving appliances (LSA) explained to you? Do you know how to secure the life raft hydrostatic release units?

Culture: Do you feel that the company employing you as crew on board your vessel genuinely cares about your safety?

Alerting: The reporter has gone the extra mile to highlight the vessel’s poor safety condition, which has led to a positive change in safety practices.

