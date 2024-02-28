Chief Engineer dies on board A crowdfunding page has been launched to offer support to the family of Roy Temme, who tragically lost his life this week following an incident on board…

A British crew member, Chief Engineer Roy Temme, has tragically passed away while the Baton Rouge was docked in Antigua. Temme was found unresponsive in the engine room after reportedly being electrocuted during a power outage.

Temme, a 47-year-old father of two from Southampton, UK, was discovered by a colleague who had noticed his absence. Emergency services were called to the vessel at 08:30 local time, but Temme was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Burgess, the yacht's management firm, has issued a statement confirming that the next of kin have been informed, and they are cooperating with authorities to gather further information.

“Burgess is extending guidance and support to the crew of the Baton Rouge, and we kindly request respecting their privacy during this challenging period. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Roy Temme.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A crowdfunding page has been launched by Oliver Boghurst, a friend of Temme, aiming to alleviate financial burdens for his wife, Natasha. These contributions will provide her with some peace of mind, allowing her to focus on the well-being of their children without the additional worry of financial strain in the coming months.

Our deepest sympathies and respects go to the family and friends of Roy Temme.

