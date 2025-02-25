Building superyachts with purpose REV Ocean – the largest superyacht standard research vessel is on a mission…

Over the years we have followed the investments and adventures of renowned yacht owners and ocean investors like Ray Dalio, Gabe Newell, Wendy Schmidt and Victor Vescovo, with the Ocean X, Inkfish, Schmidt Ocean and Five Deeps Expedition programmes.

These projects are driven by passion and adventure, a desire to discover and explore beyond the surface and apply philanthropic measures to their yacht investment. There are many others who have followed this course and it seems that understanding as well as protecting the ocean has become a critical path and one that some owners have chosen to follow.

In the summer of 2017, an incredible project started in Norway involving a significant investment of time, money and passion from the yacht owner, Kjell Inge Røkke, with the development of the largest superyacht standard research vessel REV Ocean. Some ten years later in 2027, we expect to see the vessel starting its journey after a fit-out at the Damen’s Vlissingen yard in Holland, having been relocated from the Vard yard in Norway.

We’re not suggesting that all future superyacht owners should invest in 190-metre-plus projects with a similar mission and operational profile, but more to highlight the fact that building something of this magnitude with a clear purpose may be one of the missing ingredients in the superyacht market.

If you find a moment to visit the REV Ocean website – revocean.org – you’ll soon understand the scope and scale of the various missions and projects that form part of the overall programme. The goal or vision is “One Healthy Ocean” and to achieve this we need a few more REV Ocean projects, but it’s important to recognise that spending a few hundred million euros on a floating private palace that is used for only a few months of the year is hard to compare and contrast with a project with a similar budget that will be constantly on the move, loaded with scientists and researchers, who have access to some of the best equipment on the ocean. The feeling of pride and purpose that Rokke will no doubt feel when he starts the maiden voyage will be well beyond the pride a typical superyacht owner feels when they take delivery of their pristine superyacht with lots of expensive interiors and toys, designed for just fun in the sun.

Image: © Guillaume Plisson

A recent announcement that Burgess is going to be offering the yacht for charter in a couple of years’ time was the big news story for some of the media channels, but it’s fair to say that the approach and mission that REV Ocean will pursue is far more interesting than whether a fortunate few can spend a week on board in 2027. Obviously, Burgess will no doubt enjoy huge success with this charter programme, as it will hard to resist for those who want to be the first to experience something completely different. However, the idea that future owners may be inspired to build superyachts with purpose, that are constantly being used for a positive impact rather than sitting in a marina for months on end, has to be the real value. Yes, we have seen the evolution of The International SeaKeepers Society, Blue Marine Foundation, Nekton and Water Revolution Foundation, all of which are championing the topic of ‘making superyachts green again’, but the message that needs to be brought to the table is that if you’re going to invest tens or hundreds of millions of euros into a brand-new superyacht, ask yourself, what else could it do to make me feel good about my investment.

Bravo to REV Ocean and to Kjell Inge Røkke. This is perhaps the most important superyacht research project ever conceived and almost delivered – and it will set a new standard in what ownership can be about.

Profile links

The International SeaKeepers Society

Water Revolution Foundation

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.