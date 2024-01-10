Blue Startup Pitch Event to commence in Miami Yachting Ventures and Seaworthy Collective will introduce the inaugural event for startups in the blue economy and marine leisure sectors in Florida next month…

The first ever Blue Startup Pitch Event is set to commence on February 16th next month in Miami. Made in conjunction with the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors this year, Yachting Ventures and Seaworthy Collective have collaborated to create the event to establish a convergence between the blue economy and marine leisure sectors for startups.

“While we've made strides in Europe, we haven't officially tapped into the US market through events and partnerships. The Miami International Boat Show is our official entry point,” says Yachting Ventures founder Gabbi Richardson. “Recognising the potential, we're teaming up with Seaworthy to create a platform for startups to pitch to local investors in Miami. Our goal is to build connections that can turn into valuable, long-term relationships for the startups involved.”

The event will showcase global startups in the ocean and maritime innovation (BlueTech) spaces coupled with presentations from keynote speakers and panel discussions. The highlight of the event will feature startup pitches, evaluated by a panel of judges from the region.

With blue ocean industries collectively comprising over $1 billion worth of venture capital globally, Yachting Ventures and Seaworthy Collective have invited select startups to participate in the event. Limited to 100 industry leaders, investors, and media, the two companies aim to foster an environment for startups to forge connections with potential investors and provide a platform for those seeking funding and media coverage.

There will be two separate tracks for the blue economy and leisure marine at the event, with Seaworthy Collective and Yachting Ventures typically specialising in the former and latter respectively. BlueTech startups will also be eligible for consideration in Seaworthy's upcoming Startup Studio and Incubator programme launching this Spring. The deadline to apply for both tracks is Friday 26th January.

“Seaworthy Collective is thrilled to bridge the worlds of yachting and BlueTech for our first major collaboration of 2024,” adds Seaworthy Collective founder Daniel Kleinman. “This event creates a new avenue to grow our community and provide founders with an invaluable platform to connect with stakeholders and grow awareness of their critical work.”

Miami also offers a strategic location for the event and participants as in 2022 alone, startups in the city secured over $5 billion in funding, ranking the city amongst the top 10 for US venture capital investment. The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show on the other hand is a focal point for boating enthusiasts and professionals alike and features over 1000 exhibitors and showcases a myriad of world debuts along with its innovation awards.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural Blue Startup Pitch Event to the renowned Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show,” says Andrew Doole, President of US Boat Shows, Informa Markets. “This collaboration between Yachting Ventures and Seaworthy Collective represents a significant milestone, bringing together the blue economy and marine leisure sectors in a dynamic showcase of global innovation.”

