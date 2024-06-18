Anchoring in the French Mediterranean The Professional Yachting Association issues a May 2024 Addendum relating to anchoring in French Mediterranean waters…

This decree regulates the anchoring and stopping of vessels with an overall length greater than or equal to 45 metres, or with a gross tonnage greater than or equal to 300 UMS, in the internal waters and the French Mediterranean territorial sea.



We draw your attention to Article 3, which indicates that yachts with an overall length of 80 metres or more and all types of commercial vessels with a GHT of 300 UMS or more or an overall length of 45 metres or more, will require a permit for anchoring and stopping. The permit requests must be addressed to the relevant semaphore (radio stations – see contact details pages 8-9 of the PDF).



Article 4 states that captains of yachts with an overall length of 45 metres and less than 80 metres must declare their intention to anchor and stop, at least one hour before arrival on site. The declaration must be addressed to the relevant semaphore.

Note: The English translation is provided by Superyacht Operating Systems. Please note that this is not an official translation.

Profile links

Professional Yachting Association

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.