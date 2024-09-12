A pledge for the next generation The ISS has a new programme designed to attract, retain and develop the next generation of yachting professionals and create opportunities for emerging talent…

The International Superyacht Society (ISS) has unveiled a significant new initiative to tackle the growing skills gap within the superyacht industry. The ISS Talent Pledge is designed to attract and retain fresh talent by encouraging its members to share their expertise, create opportunities and support the career development of the next generation of professionals.

“The goal is to create a collaborative effort that will develop a talent pipeline for the future and keep people interested in the superyacht industry,” Erin Ackor, president of the ISS and partner at law firm Moore & Co, tells SuperyachtNews. “It’s not just about crew but industry workers in general. We’re facing a bit of a crisis, and there have been many discussions about it, particularly in our leadership series, and we need people to take it seriously.”

With recruitment and retention challenges increasingly impacting the superyacht industry, the International Superyacht Society (ISS) is leveraging its global influence as a not-for-profit organisation to bring together key stakeholders across the sector. The ISS Talent Pledge invites companies to commit to a series of actions that nurture the next generation of professionals, ensuring a sustainable workforce for the future.

“The core of our organisation is to source, select, train and mentor seafarers to provide career engagement and future aspirations to all who join the maritime industry,” says Matthew Jaenicke, managing director, Viking Maritime Group. “We look forward to providing and sharing knowledge, resources and initiatives to encourage talent in the superyacht industry.”

By signing the Talent Pledge, companies agree to implement initiatives such as offering internships or creating development programmes that help junior workers advance to more senior positions. For instance, bringing a junior employee to an event like the Monaco Yacht Show can ignite interest and demonstrate the industry’s viability as a long-term career path.

Companies are urged to offer internships and apprenticeships, as well as develop continuous professional development programmes tailored for younger team members.

In addition to these efforts, companies are encouraged to engage with existing industry programmes, participate in outreach activities at schools and universities, and create job opportunities at all levels. Allowing junior employees to learn directly from senior team members is key to fostering growth and ensuring that emerging talent is well-supported as they progress.

The Talent Pledge also places a strong emphasis on work-based learning. Companies are urged to offer internships and apprenticeships, as well as develop continuous professional development programmes tailored for younger team members. Additionally, organisations are encouraged to allocate resources that enable rising stars to attend important industry conferences and events, further enriching their professional growth.

Creating clear career paths and mentorship opportunities is another critical aspect of the pledge, designed to promote long-term retention within the industry. This includes offering support to crew members looking to transition into shore-based roles, helping them identify opportunities within the broader superyacht sector.

One of the key challenges the superyacht industry faces is a lack of visibility as a viable career option. This sector contributes significantly to the global economy, and yet there is often a gap in public awareness about the vast career opportunities it offers.

Initiatives like the Talent Pledge aim to showcase the genuine opportunities within the superyacht industry, helping to secure its future and long-term success. It’s also essential that we broaden our focus beyond the traditional affluent recruitment pools, reaching diverse talent and untapped potential to ensure a more inclusive and sustainable workforce.

“I’m from a small, working-class town in coastal Maine. I never imagined I’d end up in the superyacht industry, but here we all are. There are countless opportunities in this field, and we must all do our absolute best to attract and retain talented individuals to ensure the future of our industry,” says Ackor.

“Together, we have the power to address this critical challenge. By uniting our efforts, we can make a lasting impact on the future of our industry. We encourage all our members to take the first step today by signing our Talent Pledge.”

