Turquoise Yachts delivers largest yacht ever built in Türkiye Collaboration with H2 Yacht Design sees 88-metre Angelique delivered to its owner, as the Turkish shipyard eyes another 2026 delivery…



Turquoise Yachts has delivered the 88 metre Angelique from its facilities in Pendik, Istanbul. Formerly known as Project Vento, the flagship is the largest yacht built in Türkiye to date, as the builder looks to bolster its position in the 70 metre-plus sector.

“It is still difficult to fully grasp the sheer scale of the achievement of our team and valued solution partners,” says Burak Akgül, CEO, Turquoise Yachts. “As the second – and largest – of five custom yachts derived from our 80-metre platform, Angelique unequivocally marks a new standard of our ability.”



The delivery marks the latest chapter in a longstanding partnership with H2 Yacht Design, with the London-based design firm penning both exterior and interior design for Angelique.

“I have worked with Turquoise for over 20 years, and the experience has always been one of cooperation and mutual respect,” says Jonny Horsfield, founder, H2 Yacht Design.

“Over that time, I have seen Turquoise evolve and grow into a truly world-class operation, and Angelique is a credit to the yard and its determination to continually improve and learn.”



Angelique’s exterior features a ‘Tour de France’ blue-inspired hull paired with a sculpted superstructure, punctuated by angled grilles. At 2,646gt, the five-deck motor yacht was launched in January this year and completed sea trials in the Sea of Marmara in April and surpasses Turquoise's previous flagship, the 79-metre Nympheas (delivered last year), by almost 500gt. Power comes from twin MTU 12V 4000 M65L engines, delivering a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knot.s



The main deck aft provides a central social focal point, with a 6.5m glass-sided counterflow pool and low seating area with a touch-and-go helipad on the foredeck also serves as a basketball court. The bridge deck is dedicated to wellness, featuring a fully equipped gym and spa, including a sauna, hammam and treatment room



The owner’s brief for the interior was influenced by the Art Deco-inspired design seen on board a previous Turquoise and H2 collaboration, 77-metre Go. For this project, however, H2 built on this premise, tailored to the owner’s tastes and lifestyle with blue accents and detailing throughout, from the statement bar in the main saloon to the suspended Dale Chihuly sculpture in the central stair atrium.

Turquoise collaborated closely with longstanding local partner Ulutas. Among the many notable details is the polished stainless-steel detailing throughout, all of which was produced locally.



“It is the finest I have ever seen from any shipyard,” claims Horsfield. “The quality of the lacquer work is also world-class. Both are exceptionally difficult elements to execute well, yet Ulutas and Turquoise have achieved a truly exceptional finish. Their quality and attention to detail are second to none, and it is always a pleasure to collaborate with them.”

Owner’s representation during the build was provided by Occam Marine, with the firm’s co-founder, Giles Frankal, stating the project was “exceptionally “well planned and supported.

“The finished yacht is a true reflection of the quality, craftsmanship and design vision delivered by all involved. We are incredibly proud to have contributed to the largest yacht delivered by Turquoise to date.”

The delivery comes shortly after the launch of the 76-metre N2H from the same Pendik facility. Formerly known as Project Arrow, the vessel marks Turquoise’s first hybrid yacht and is powered by MTU’s integrated hybrid propulsion system, combining twin MTU 12V4000 M65L diesel engines with a 1.5MW lithium battery bank, enabling speeds of up to 10 knots in battery mode

“Launching two 80-metre platform yachts in three months is no small feat, and this achievement attests to the Turquoise team’s ability to deliver on the most demanding of tasks,” says Burak Akgül, CEO of Turquoise Yachts. “Incorporating a range of innovations, N2H underlines Turquoise’s capabilities in designing, engineering and crafting unique yachts for their owners.”

The exterior by Enrico Gobbi features clean lines and a sculptural arch crowning the sun deck, incorporating a large glass surface. “Style and dynamism have been perfectly combined in this project, with nothing left to chance," says Gobbi. "Even the dual-colour blue and white exterior paint was conceived to create a streamlined profile.”

Interiors, also by H2 Yacht Design, are built around an open-plan layout with generous headroom of 2.5 to 2.65 metres on the main deck and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. A suspended fireplace divides the main deck saloon into lounge and cinema areas. The full-beam owner's suite sits forward on the main deck, with four guest cabins on the lower deck. The beach club is also designed with wellness in mind, with a gym, hammam, sauna and folding terraces.

“N2H was born from a brief to create a true floating villa, with a modern Italian sensibility and a relaxed, residential feel,” adds Horsfield.

“The interior pairs contemporary furniture with a soft, neutral palette. Leather and bronze detailing add warmth, while oak-ribbed walls and ceilings introduce texture. Expansive sliding doors and folding bulwarks open the interior to the sea, enhancing a flowing layout tailored to the owner’s lifestyle.”

N2H is scheduled for delivery later this year.

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