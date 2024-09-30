The Monaco Yacht Show news download From new brand launches to sustainability initiatives, we take a look at the news harvested from the Monaco Yacht Show PR machine…

Another year, another stellar (albeit slightly wet) Monaco Yacht Show. And whilst a week in Monte-Carlo serves as the most important event in the yachting calendar for many of us, it also means another torrent of seemingly endless press releases. As yachts drifted through Port Hercule, inboxes were simultaneously flooded with promises of world premieres, eco-conscious vessels and groundbreaking designs.

From new brand launches to sustainability initiatives, every corner of the industry had something to unveil, and they weren’t shy about telling us. So, if you missed the action (or just couldn't keep up), here’s a distilled rundown of the announcements and stories accrued during this year's showcase.

At the opening of the Monaco Yacht Show, The Honours 2024 celebrated three individuals: Frédéric Jousset, founder of the Art Explora Foundation, for creating the world’s largest floating art museum; Nick Entwisle, founder of Yachting Gives Back, for addressing hunger and poverty in Mallorca; and Mike Horn, the explorer behind the Pangaea X project, for involving youth in global environmental and social initiatives.

Ferretti Group presented a solid line-up, including two world premieres. The wallywind110 – GALMA, a carbon fibre sailing yacht, made its debut alongside the Custom Line 50 Asante, the first all-aluminium yacht in their under-500GT range. Ferretti also confirmed the construction of the Riva 70 Metri, which will be the largest vessel ever built by Riva.

The wallywind110 – GALMA.

Marilyn Mower moderated a discussion between Giovanni Pomati, CEO of Nautor Swan, and Massimo Perotti, President and CEO of Sanlorenzo, on their companies' synergies and future collaborations. The conversation focused on shared goals, sustainability, innovation and the synergy between the two shipyards.

Heesen presented the 62-metre Project Monte-Carlo, featuring a steel hull, aluminium superstructure, and serial hybrid propulsion, designed by Harrison Eidsgaard. Heesen also shared a strong market outlook for custom yachts in the 40-80 metre range, with a record revenue forecast of €230 million and 12 yachts currently under construction, with builds reaching into 2027. Other notable builds include Project Akira and Project Serena, both of which will be completed in 2024.

The Mishi 102, a 31-metre sailing yacht, was unveiled, combining practical features with efficient sailing performance. Its clean design is aimed at owners seeking a balance of style and functionality.

Winch Design revealed the interior visuals of the 70-metre Project Master with Icon Yachts, converting a 3,000 GT rescue vessel into an explorer yacht. Built for remote expeditions, it merges comfort with the capability for extended voyages.

The Designers’ Protocol 2024, developed by Bannenberg & Rowell and the Water Revolution Foundation, introduced guidelines for more sustainable yacht design. It covers energy efficiency, sustainable materials and best practices for reducing environmental impact in future builds.

Meanwhile, Water Revolution Foundation and Seastainable Yachting launched the Environmental Crew Guidelines 2.0 at the show, which offers yacht crew practical advice on implementing sustainable practices onboard.

Heesen's 62-metre Project Monte-Carlo.

BWA Yachting has opened new operations in Saudi Arabia, partnering with Faisal M. Higgi & Associates Co. Ltd to enhance its services across key yachting destinations. The offices are located in Yanbu (HQ), Jeddah, Jizan, Rabigh, Duba, Dammam, and Sindalah (NEOM).

In the Asia-Pacific region, Thailand and the Maldives announced updates to superyacht regulations to encourage more yacht visits. Aisa-Pacific yachts demonstrate that Thailand has reduced the minimum size for entry to 24 metres, while the Maldives is planning the Zamani Islands Superyacht Marina for 2026.

Sirena Yachts introduced the Sirena 118, a 36-metre vessel designed for long-range cruising, owners who seek comfort during extended voyages.

Newcomer GX Superyachts launched and presented its first vessel, the GX 56, as part of a new range from 24 to 56 metres, featuring hybrid propulsion and solar panels that can potentially reduce CO2 emissions by up to 60%. Designed by Marco Casali and developed by Greenline Yachts, it offers innovative layouts with Coupé and Raised Pilothouse flybridge options.

MB92 La Ciotat has taken over operations at the 9,000 sqm Golfe-Juan shipyard in the South of France, which can service yachts up to 45 metres. Planned upgrades include new health, safety, and environmental standards, with significant investments in modernising the yard to improve water treatment, waste management, and energy efficiency.

MB92's newly acquired Golfe-Juan shipyard in the South of France.

Five leading classification societies—Lloyd’s Register, RINA, DNV, Bureau Veritas, and ABS—have formed the Yacht Safety and Environmental Consortium (YSEC). This new consortium aims to promote best practices and support the industry in meeting safety and environmental challenges.

But behind the flurry of press releases and the latest yacht reveals, the Monaco Yacht Show is where the industry takes a moment to connect. So, as the European show season winds down and the dust begins to settle, we can look ahead with the lessons learned, contacts made and renewed enthusiasm for the future. Until next time…

