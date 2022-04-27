SHADOWLARK Pro SHADOWCAT, Tilberg Design of Sweden & Triton Submarines unveil SHADOWLARK Pro for the luxury tourism industry…

After the recent release of SHADOWLARK Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) for personal submersibles, SHADOWCAT announced today a new commercial LARC concept, SHADOWLARK Pro, specifically designed for the luxury tourism industry, including the superyacht market. SHADOWCAT and Triton Submarines developed SHADOWLARK Pro alongside Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS), a design company for luxury yachts and cruise ships. Australia based Incat Crowther, exclusive partner for SHADOWCAT, has provided SHADOWLARK’s Pro’s naval architecture and marine engineering plans.

SHADOWLARK Pro has been built upon the existing SHADOWLARK platform, but has been expanded for it to accommodate larger submarines. SHADOWLARK Pro has a draft of 2metres and a 14metres beam, offering capacity for up to 10 crew, it also allows for stowage over three decks for dedicated reception and post-dive lounges, stowage for large transport tenders and dive boats, and space for dive and jet-ski centres. While the project has been primarily designed for use in commercial industries, the vessel meets all the requirements one would expect of a superyacht support vessel.

“Working together we realised the opportunity for a fully independent support platform that could dramatically increase guest experiences, throughput, safety and revenues, while significantly reducing the impact, construction and operational challenges of carrying activity-related assets abroad the cruise vessel itself.” Said Daniel Nerhagen, partner of TDoS, “Relocating assets, like a helicopter or Zodiak boats, to a SHAWDOWLARK Pro, reclaims space and eliminates the need for a certified helipad aboard the mother ship and allows for independent operations. It could dramatically reduce expenditure, on both initial Capex and integration, for onboard assets on multiple vessels, salaries and maintenance over the lifespan of the operation.”

Bruce Jones, CEO of Triton Submarines said “Our initial focus was on aiding cruise operators in increasing guest satisfaction in terms of guest throughput for submersible experiences. Together with TDoS and SHADOWCAT, we’ve created a concept that delivers many more additional benefits.”

In recent years the support vessel has become an increasingly important part of the superyacht offering as owners and guests have become more attuned to the possibilities of the superyacht market. However, the notion that superyachts are without compromise underestimates the extent of owner’s hobbies and imagination, thus the support vessel has provided a cost and operationally effective solution to help mitigate the need for compromise on the mothership.

