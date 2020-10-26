The Sanlorenzo shipyard in La Spezia is an impressive production site of over 50,000 sqm, entirely dedicated to the design and construction of metal boats from 42m to 70m in length. Sanlorenzo's superyacht division has now grown once more with the delivery of the second unit of the new 44 Alloy. This vessel is a fast-displacement model with an LOA of 44.5m, and is entirely made in aluminium. The delivery means that, in spite of COVID-19, Sanlorenzo has now delivered as many vessels in 2020 as its 2019 total.

According to the shipyard, the crowning jewel of the project is the owner’s cabin, which is a 154sqm private apartment divided into three levels with indoor and outdoor areas. “This is a solution never seen before on a superyacht of this size,” commented a representative from the yard.

As a conceptual update of the prize-winning 40 Alloy, the new model provides more space for the owner and their guests, such as the large beach club that opens on three sides, and the foredeck which offers a wide range of usage possibilities.

The new project developed by the Sanlorenzo team features external lines and concept development by Studio Zuccon International Project, headed by Bernardo Zuccon, with an original layout intended to be unlike any other existing on the market for a yacht of this size.

“The design prowess of the Sanlorenzo team and Bernardo Zuccon has enabled them to invent, design and produce a yacht with three decks and 480 GRT, with an extremely streamlined profile,” continued the representative.

According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, Sanlorenzo is enjoying a busy 2020, with 12 yachts delivered thus far (the same as the total amount delivered in 2019) and 10 more are scheduled for delivery this year. A further 18 yachts are currently in build, with 14 scheduled for delivery in 2021, and four scheduled for delivery 2022.

The shipyard in La Spezia makes up for 20 of the vessels currently in build, including five in the 44 Alloy series. In recent months the division has delivered four superyachts; a 52m, a 47m Explorer and two 44m units, suggesting that the impact of the global situation has done very little to slow down the renowned builder.

