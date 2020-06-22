The 136m Lürssen Flying Fox is now exclusively available through Imperial Yachts acting as central agent for charter. Compliant with the Passenger Yacht Code (PYC), Flying Fox can can cruise with up to 36 guests on board, and can accommodate 25 guests in 11 cabins in night mode.

With exterior design by Espen Øino and interior design by Mark Berryman, Flying Fox is an impressive vessel built for enjoying the outdoors. One highlight is the 12m swimming pool, which runs transversely on the main deck and is a first for a yacht of this size.



The yacht has a vast watersports offering of diving equipment, water toys (from classic Sea Doo jet skis and Seabobs to the Zapata flyboard and hoverboard), and tenders (nine including a custom 12.5m enclosed limo tender, 11m open limo tender, 9m beach landing craft and 8.5m powerful Super Air Nautique Coastal).

Crewed by a team of 54 professionals with proven credentials, including former Olympic athletes and experienced triathletes, to offer guests a plethora of services in their respective domains, Flying Fox aims to reinvent the charter experience.

Image and video credit: Guillaume Plisson for Imperial

