The Big Mediterranean Debate – Special Research Project What is the future of the Mediterranean? Here is your opportunity to join the big debate…

At the end of April, prior to the Palma International Boat Show, the Balearic Marine Cluster will be hosting their Balearic Forum dedicated to the future of the Mediterranean from a superyacht perspective

As we look at the current new-build forecasts and expanding fleet over the next ten years, we have to explore whether the Mediterranean will be able to cope with the demand of the superyacht market when balanced with the wider yachting community of thousands of smaller yachts that are congesting marinas and anchorages across the region.

In addition, if we look at wintering and servicing of the fleet, we are seeing new facilities emerging and increased investment in both the Eastern and Western Med. Again, are we able to manage the demand and the complexity of the fleet when it comes to upgrades and refits? So this year’s programme is focused on the two key market sectors: 1. Marinas and Operational Infrastructure and 2. Refit, Repair & Support Services, with a very specific look at the medium- and long-term future of the Mediterranean as the primary superyacht cruising and network of home ports and service infrastructure.

At this year’s Forum, there will be two leading keynote debates forming the core structure of the event’s programme, focused on the two topics referenced above. In addition, we are going to be hosting a series of focus groups/brainstorms with the key stakeholders and customers in the two sectors.

Therefore, we are launching a very important research approach, designed to help us build a programme that the market needs and wants, by inviting the wider market to share with the team the most important topics for debate. We now want anyone involved in the world of superyacht marinas, infrastructure, refit and servicing ­– including yacht managers, captains, surveyors, marina management and other key stakeholders – to share their ideas and opinions on what key subjects, issues, problems or solutions really need our attention.

Therefore, through this research project, we are reaching out to the industry to create a working list of the most important areas that need serious focus or future investment. This will guarantee that we deliver a valuable programme that is driven by the stakeholders and not just a list of common topics that appear on many event agendas.

It will only take a few minutes to share your opinions and ideas and anyone who takes part will be entered into a draw to win two VIP tickets to the Forum, including two nights’ accommodation in Palma, Mallorca.

Click here to take the Survey.

