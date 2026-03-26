Programme confirmed for the Mediterranean Superyacht Forum MSF26 returns to Palma on 28–29 April with keynotes, working groups and a startup innovation exchange. Tickets for the two-day forum are on sale now…

The Mediterranean Superyacht Forum has confirmed its programme for the 2026 edition, taking place on 28 and 29 April at the Auditorium, a fitting prelude to this year’s iteration of the Palma International Boat Show, which runs from 29 April to 2 May. The Forum’s well-established participative format will once again combine executive keynote addresses with a layered series of collaborative working sessions explicitly designed to generate structured, actionable outputs.

Tickets for MSF26 are available here.

Day one opens with a keynote from Eduardo Saldaña of geopolitical analysis platform El Orden Mundial, who will present an overview of the current global economic and political landscape and its implications for the sector. The session will examine how shifting international dynamics are affecting value chains, business models and destination competitiveness. The aim is to give participants a shared analytical framework before the more industry-specific work begins.

BOAT International’s Gabrielle Lazaridis delivers the second keynote on fleet movement data, refit activity, operational patterns and brokerage trends. This session offers a data-driven assessment of the yachting ecosystem as it stands today, reviewing the current new-build order book and examining the evolving role of key destinations within the region.

The afternoon of day one is where the Forum’s participative structure comes into its own. From 15:00, delegates split into 12 small-group sessions, each anchored in one of the Forum’s three strategic pillars: Destination Strategy, Business Strategy and Commercial Strategy. Each group brings together around 20 professionals from across the industry in a structured working format, with the sessions led by curated experts and designed to move toward concrete, transferable conclusions. The outputs feed directly into the three think-tanks on day two, where findings are consolidated, stress-tested and elevated into broader industry perspectives.

View the full programme here.





Running concurrently with the small group sessions from 15:00 is the Innovation Exchange, developed in partnership with Yachting Ventures and one of the more distinctive elements of this year’s programme.

The session brings together industry leaders, investors and eight carefully selected start-ups and scale-ups presenting scalable solutions for vessels above 24 metres across four thematic focus areas: AI and digitalisation, onshore operations, offshore operations and sustainability. Two companies have been allocated per area, with each pairing chosen to reflect different approaches to the same set of challenges.

A moderated panel discussion on the role of innovation in the industry’s future kicks off the session, before moving into structured pitching presentations from the eight companies, followed by a networking reception and sundowner drinks on the Forum’s terrace overlooking the marina to close the afternoon. The framing here is to provide a structured exchange designed to accelerate implementation, with decision-makers and investors in the room who can genuinely act on what they hear. Notably, the Innovation Exchange is open to up to 300 attendees, including those without a ticket to the main conference.

Companies wishing to pitch can do so here.

Day one concludes with an exclusive evening cocktail event from 19:30, open to speakers, partners, and VIP attendees.

Day two is structured around the three think tanks, each moderated and led by the small-group leaders from the previous afternoon. The sessions are sequenced to move from the specific to the strategic, with each think-tank drawing on the structured outputs from the previous day’s small-group sessions, ensuring that the conclusions carry genuine analytical weight rather than being generated in isolation.

Think-Tank One, running from 09:00 to 10:15, addresses destination strategy – examining how governance, experience design and long-term vision combine to shape genuinely competitive yachting destinations, and how places can develop a clear and shared value proposition within the broader Mediterranean ecosystem.

Think-Tank Two, from 10:45 to 12:00, takes a business-facing perspective, exploring how shared insight and collective discussion can strengthen models, leadership and collaboration across an increasingly complex industry.

The final session, Think-Tank Three, runs from 12:15 to 13:30 and focuses on commercial strategy – examining how analysis and planning translate into compelling products, meaningful experiences and measurable revenue growth

A closing address at 13:30 brings the formal programme to an end, after which delegates move on to a networking lunch before the Forum transitions to the Palma International Boat Show.

A VIP pass to PIBS is included with Forum attendance, offering continued access to the full spectrum of the yachting industry across the show’s exhibition space just steps from the Auditorium.

Tickets for MSF26 are available here.

Profile links

Palma International Boat Show

Balearic Marine Cluster

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