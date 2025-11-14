Metstrade 2025: the only place that matters If you’re not at the RAI from 18 to 20 November, what are you even doing? Amsterdam awaits the industry’s most valuable gathering…

For one week in November, the global maritime community converges on a single point on the map. And let’s be honest, if you’re not in Amsterdam for the gathering of the year, what are you even doing?

Metstrade is the gravitational centre of the leisure marine industry, drawing in the designers, builders, innovators and disruptors who shape our market and propel us forward. In a sector defined by performance and precision, Mets is the one place guaranteed to deliver the conversations that actually matter.

This year’s show is set to mark the zenith of this esteemed gathering with its largest edition to date: expanded halls, around 1,600 exhibitors and a layout that takes full advantage of the RAI complex. For the first time ever, Metstrade is taking over the RAI complex in its entirety.

With thousands of visitors from over 135 countries expected across the sprawling 13 halls, the RAI is the only place to be from 18 to 20 November.

For many, the annual pilgrimage through canals, brown bars and cobbled streets to this maritime medley is painted with nostalgia. But, as ever, Metstrade is as much about setting the pace for what comes next as it is about reflecting on what the last 12 months have delivered.

The show continues to evolve in tandem with the industry. A redesigned show floor, new zones dedicated to advanced materials and next-generation propulsion and a significantly expanded Superyacht Pavilion all underline how far and how fast the market is moving. If you’re sourcing, innovating, upgrading or simply gauging contemporary relevance, this is the place to be.

It’s here where the superyacht sector sharpens its edge. Everyone you need, from shipyards to project managers to captains to designers, is not only present but ready to talk. The expanded Superyacht Zone alone is set to be a hive of activity with new materials, smarter systems, refit solutions and future tech on full display. If you’re building, refitting or specifying for large yachts, you simply cannot afford to be anywhere else.

What’s on?

A busy Metstrade programme means no one is standing still this year. With a sharp focus on emerging technologies, sustainability, accessibility and inclusion, the 2025 show is built around momentum. The environmental conversation has finally shifted from what needs to be done to what we’re doing right now. Across the halls, theatres and special zones, the agenda is designed to provoke action beyond just dialogue.

Below is a snapshot of the key stages, experiences and innovations shaping this year’s edition.

The Superyacht Forum – where the industry moves forward

The Superyacht Forum is your opportunity to engage directly with the future of the superyacht industry. Held over two fully packed days, it brings together more than 800 senior stakeholders for a programme built around strategic insight, collaboration and actionable thinking.

This is more catalyst than conference. The sessions are designed to empower delegates to gain a competitive edge, sharpen operational strategies and address the market’s most pressing challenges with confidence. Through candid discussions, high-level presentations and genuinely valuable networking, TSF creates the space the industry needs to question, challenge and grow.

Join us in Amsterdam from 17 to 18 November for the next edition of The Superyacht Forum and be part of the conversations that matter.



The Superyacht Coating Conference

Organised by Metstrade in partnership with ICOMIA and SYBAss, the Superyacht Coating Conference is making a timely return to the calendar. As regulatory pressure increases, client expectations rise and sustainability becomes non-negotiable, coatings have moved from being a technical detail to a strategic talking point. There couldn’t be a more appropriate moment to bring the sector together.

Taking place on 18 to 19 November, the conference offers a focused environment to explore standards, technology, application, warranty, performance and long-term value in the superyacht coating cycle.

Metstrade Stage – Hall 13

The beating heart of the show floor. Throughout the week, leading partners and industry specialists take to the stage for fast-moving panel discussions on the innovations pushing the market forward. Expect themes around next-gen tech, sustainability and inclusion the issues redefining how the sector builds, designs and operates.

Superyacht Stage

Curated in partnership with The Superyacht Forum, the Superyacht Stage goes straight to the core of the large-yacht world. From ownership models and regulation to materials, innovation and operational realities, this is where the superyacht sector interrogates itself and sets its direction.

North America Stage – Hall 12

New for 2025 and powered by NMMA, IBEX and Soundings Trade Only, the North America Stage explores cross-Atlantic trends, market entry strategies, sustainability priorities and regional innovation. A must-visit for anyone eyeing growth in the US and Canadian markets.

Foiling Stage – Hall 7

The Foiling Technology Zone highlights how high-end racing tech is pushing into mainstream boatbuilding. Featuring the latest foil advancements and expert-led discussions, this zone is a hub for designers and builders exploring high-performance possibilities in both sail and power.

Women in the Marine Industry International – 19 November, 08:30 - 10:30 (Hall 13)

A standout event that brings together leading women across the sector. Expect insight, inspiration and meaningful connection – and yes, breakfast is included! Open to everyone and always one of the most positive moments of the week.

Metstrade Young Professionals Club

The gathering point for industry talent under 40. Hosted in the Young Professionals & Career Zone, the programme blends structured networking with informal meetups, creating a space for the next generation to build their industry footprint. (The YPC community also runs year-round via LinkedIn.)

DAME Design Awards

The sector’s most respected design accolade returns, celebrating excellence across aesthetics, engineering, integration, lifecycle thinking and user experience. The awards push the entire industry to raise its design game and the shortlisted products make required viewing for anyone who cares about quality.

Metstrade Startups and Superyacht Startups (powered by Yachting Ventures)

For the first time, Metstrade introduces a dedicated platform for early-stage companies. Fifteen selected startups will showcase breakthrough ideas across the leisure and superyacht sectors. It’s a rare chance to spot tomorrow’s industry players before they scale.

Superyacht Sustainability Route (powered by Water Revolution Foundation)

A curated path through verified sustainable solutions – each product vetted through rigorous life cycle assessment. Designed to guide decision-makers toward tech and systems that actually reduce environmental impact across build, refit and operations.

Boat Builder Awards

Hosted in collaboration with IBI and headline sponsor Raymarine, this annual evening event celebrates boatbuilding and the people at the coalface who drive it forward.

Next Generation Propulsion Showcase

A dedicated area spotlighting electric and hybrid systems, alternative fuels, zero-emissions concepts and everything shaping the future of marine propulsion. As the push for climate-friendly solutions accelerates, this zone remains a critical knowledge point.

Sustainable Innovation Hub – 13.107C

Co-hosted by World Sailing and The Sustainability Toolbox, this is where circularity, materials science and practical sustainability converge. Expect case studies, product demonstrations, free resources and hands-on guidance from the Toolbox team.

Metstrade remains the launchpad for the sector’s most forward-thinking products and applications. From sustainable composites to digitalised operations, hybrid power systems to high-performance coatings, this is where prototypes become real-world solutions. The DAME Awards, the startup pavilions and the sustainability routes offer a curated view of where the industry is placing its bets.

Yes, Amsterdam is great – but the real value lies in the meetings, both planned and accidental. The RAI’s new looped layout means more flow, more collisions, more opportunities. Whether it’s an early-morning coffee, a corridor catch-up or a late-night debrief somewhere along the canals, Mets remains the place where partnerships are forged and future projects begin.

Bottom line? You need to be there

In a year where innovation, sustainability and competitive pressure are reshaping every corner of the marine space, Metstrade 2025 steadfastly remains the focal point of the industry’s ambition.

If you’re serious about staying ahead, if you’re sincere about knowing what’s next before it hits the water, then Amsterdam is the only place to be this November.

And this year, The Superyacht Group is doing things a little differently.



We won’t have a conventional stand at Metstrade. Instead, right in the heart of the Superyacht Hall, you’ll find something a little unexpected – our own greenhouse. It’s a nod to the acres of greenery you see when you land at Schiphol, growing millions of plants in intelligent and innovative ways. And it serves as the perfect metaphor for what we do: cultivate ideas, nurture innovation and help the industry grow.



You can’t miss it. Our greenhouse is a creative meeting hub for the conversations that matter, the perfect place to meet and discuss a variety of things with the team, like how to grow your market share or sow seeds of good ideas or just have a good conversation with the editors or analysts, over a cup of tea or coffee.



Throughout the three days, we will also be hosting impromptu round tables and one-to-one video conversations in the greenhouse, a place to share your ideas, spread your thoughts, news and inventions to our ever-growing digital audience.



Chairman Martin Redmayne, Special Project Manager Lera Kutikhina and News Editor Conor Feasey will all be on hand. So step inside, take a seat and let’s see what we can grow together.



We'll be in Hall 8, Stand Number: 08.481. Join us there.

