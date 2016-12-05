Following its recent rebrand, French design firm Darnet Design has signed a new 64m interior project which is currently under construction at Italian shipyard VSY. Not only is this the first superyacht signed under the new brand, it is the largest vessel which has been designed by the studio under its former name Franck Darnet Design. Historically, the French design studio, which is headed by Franck Darnet, has worked on two superyachts prior to the 64m VSY project, both of which had a respective gross tonnage under 500, so it will be interesting to see how Darnet Design will style a yacht with more than twice the interior space.

With a gross tonnage of 1070, the 64m VSY project (VSY 003), which has recently been sold, is the third yacht in the series designed by Espen Øino, which includes M/Y SeaLyon and M/Y Roma. The new VSY yacht has been designed as an ocean-going vessel with a busy cruising schedule, which will take her new owners around the globe to the most exotic diving locations. As a result, the yacht has been specifically designed for extended periods on board for cruising in remote areas.

The yacht’s arrangement incorporates six suites, including a panoramic owner’s suite on the raised aft deck, which is complete with an exterior terrace. Due to the yacht’s primary purpose, the VSY 003 features a fully-fledged professional diving centre for all 12 guests on the lower deck. Darnet Design has also created an unobstructed aft view from the sky lounge thanks to the minimal structural design. The sundeck also features a children’s lounge, a large infinity pool and bar aft, and a fire pit forward.

Following the sale of the yacht, the owners created an interior design brief focused on cosiness and comfort, as opposed to ostentation, with a timeless style best defined as ‘warm contemporary’. Consequently, the team at Darnet Design selected light walnut woods in the yacht’s primary living spaces, as well as a variety of textured leathers, marbles and highlighted stainless steel inserts in a brushed nickel finish. A recurring theme of the undersea world can also be found throughout the yacht, which derives from the owner’s passion for diving.

“It is with great excitement that we undertake this project,” says Franck Darnet, founder of Darnet Design. “Over the last twenty years, we have designed countless sailing yacht interiors in collaboration with international builders of both custom and production yachts, as well as interiors for two superyachts, the 45m sister ships M/Y Africa and M/Y Atomic. This time, we face the rewarding challenge of fulfilling the owners’ vision [of close to] 500 metres squared of interior space, and taking the outcome around the world. I am quite pleased to collaborate on this project with VSY, a builder dedicated to the pursuit of excellence.”

The yacht has also been designed to have a minimal effect on the environment – an approach that is of particular interest to the owner, who intends to cruise while respecting the environment and marine life.

The yacht is currently scheduled for delivery from the VSY facility in Viareggio in less than 24 months.

