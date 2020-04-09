SuperyachtNews would like to alert the industry to a notice issued by the PYA on its website, reporting the disappearance of Captain Robert Peel. Captain Peel was aboard his vessel, Kalayaan, alone when communication ceased on 19th March. The vessel’s details at the time of disappearance are outlined below.

The yacht’s EPIRB ID: 2924072C40FFBFF

Sail Yacht: KALAYAAN

Call Sign: MEKZ8

MMSI: 232019710

Captain: Bob Peel

EPIRB last activated px: 12’ 38.88N 061’29.28W 12NM NW of Carriacou Nr Union Island.

Date: 24th March 2020

AIS: Last Known PX Tyrell Bay, Carriacou

Robert’s friend, Colin Metcalfe is leading the search and has supplied his contact details to the PYA, which SuperyachtNews has republished here, alongside an image of Robert, due to the seriousness of the situation.

Email: colinmetcalfe@gmail.com

US number only WhatsApp: +17547771237

Ecuadorian number: +593939566780

We would urge anyone with any information o contact the number above, or the relevant authority.

