Continuing its drive to make the yachting industry greener and more sustainable, Riviera Yacht Support has launched the storage and sales service Riviera CBay. The service organises the collection of quality superyacht items that have been replaced during an upgrade, or are simply no longer needed, and stores them securely while they are listed on the online sales platform.

The Riviera CBay online sales platform allows owners and captains to search for items at half the price or less, thus restoring and prolonging the life of these high-end goods. Everything from toys, furniture and gadgets to tenders, boats and engine parts can then be given a new home while offsetting the refit costs for owners. Riviera CBay handles the entire process, ending with returning funds to the yacht.

“Riviera CBay is a truly new concept for yachts to recycle items no longer required on board,” explains Ulf Sydbeck, CEO and founder of Riviera CBay. “No other company has offered this service before. Sure, any boat can upload items onto eBay, etc. but, since yachts tend to move around, it is difficult for the captain and crew to manage sales, showings, shipping, etc.”

As well as organising the collection and sale of secondhand items, Riviera CBay can also arrange long and short-term storage solutions.

