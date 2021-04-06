In recent times, Nobiskrug has gained recognition for the notable deliveries of 143m Sailing Yacht A in 2017 and 80m Artefact in 2020. But, with more exciting projects in the pipeline – including the 77m Black Shark, the 115m Project Phoenix, and a number of other 60m-plus projects – the shipyard’s small but identifiable fleet is growing.

In light of this ongoing growth, Nobiskrug wants to better understand the superyacht market’s perception and awareness of its capabilities, as well as how it compares to its primary competitors. As such, the builder is working in partnership with The Superyacht Agency to undertake a quantitative assessment of these perceptions.

Captains, brokers, yacht/fleet managers, project managers/consultants, owners’ representatives, designers and naval architects are invited to participate in a succinct survey that aims to understand how the market’s key influencers and advisors perceive Nobiskrug’s market position.

The survey should take no more than six minutes and all answers submitted will remain anonymous. As a gesture of thanks for all completed surveys, participants can be entered into a draw to win one of three complimentary Superyacht Intelligence Plus subscriptions for the next 12 months.

